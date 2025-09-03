Fox News Doctor Tries to Assure Public About Donald Trump’s Health, but Netizens Call Out His Lies

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel has once again stepped forward to defend Donald Trump, even as new questions continue to arise about the President’s health. In his attempt to paint Trump in the best possible health, Siegel exaggerated about the President’s well being, which drew sharp criticism online.

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Siegel declared, “President Trump doesn’t use a teleprompter. He talks just clearly. You’re sitting there mesmerized as he talks.” The doctor even went as far as to contrast Trump’s communication style with that of former President Joe Biden, suggesting that Biden frequently fumbled through speeches.

“We had a guy doing, we called them gaffes, but he didn’t know where he was,” Siegel said, later going much further by calling Biden “demented.”

This defense of Trump, however, doesn’t entirely align with the President’s speaking history. In reality, Trump regularly uses teleprompters during rallies and speeches, something he has openly acknowledged while also criticizing them when they malfunction.

Critics have long noted that while Trump tries to adhere to prepared remarks, he is also prone to going off script with spontaneous digressions, rambling about everything from sharks to Hannibal Lecter to windmills.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Youtube embed code Trump himself has described this habit as a unique rhetorical gift. He referred to the style as “the weave.” Explaining it last year, he said: “I’ll talk about like nine different things, and they all come back brilliantly together.”

According to Trump, even English professors have praised this manner of speaking, telling him, as he claimed, “the weave is the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.”

But not everyone agrees. Many observers see this not as brilliance, but as a tendency to lose his train of thought, often drifting into topics that seem disconnected. Critics online were quick to seize on Siegel’s effusive comments. One user wrote, “Has anyone ever witnessed gaslighting on this level? I haven’t.”

Siegel: President Trump doesn’t use a teleprompter. He talks just clearly. You’re sitting there mesmerized as he talks pic.twitter.com/jn0k1tdj7y — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2025

Another posted sarcastically, “Oh we’re mesmerized alright.” A third user bluntly put it in political terms: “‘He talks so clearly, you’re mesmerized’—this is North Korea–level worship of an authoritarian. Aren’t Republicans embarrassed? At long last, aren’t they embarrassed? They checked their dignity at the door years ago and never looked back.”

For longtime Trump watchers, the decline in his speaking style has been noticeable. Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, told MSNBC last year, “He is degrading. His speech is slurring, his mind is slower, he is tired at the end of the day.”

Part of this whole Trump’s health concern stems from recent physical issues. In recent weeks, Trump has been seen with bruising on his hands, which White House officials attributed to frequent handshakes combined with aspirin use.

Additionally, Trump has struggled with swollen feet and ankles stemming from chronic venous insufficiency, a condition tied to poor blood flow in the legs.

Heard from a reliable insider: Trump’s health is deteriorating fast. Deathly ill, they say. Campaign trail on hold? Media blackout? We need transparency now! Thoughts? #TrumpIll #Politics pic.twitter.com/kIuS0LCOFC — Tuck The Frumpers (@realTuckFrumper) September 1, 2025

Siegel, however, dismissed concerns about Trump’s health far more sympathetically than critics, just as he has before. Back in 2020, he infamously declared that the “worst, worst-case scenario” for COVID-19 was simply that “it could be the flu.” In that same year, after Trump touted his ability to recall words from a cognitive test, “person, woman, man, camera, TV” and Siegel breathlessly labeled him “very cognitively advanced.”

Siegel’s blind loyalty to Trump and his desperate attempts to prove that the President is absolutely thriving have spectacularly backfired as is clear from netizens comments. With even the MAGA base getting concerned about the President’s health and accusing The White House of covering the truth up, it now remains to be seen how the Trump administration tackles this ongoing issue.