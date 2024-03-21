Fox Host Claims Billionaires Won’t Help Trump With $454M Bond Because of His ‘Bad Financial Record’

Charlie Gasparino, a senior Fox Correspondent, seems to think it's not particularly mysterious why billionaires are not assisting Republican nominee Donald Trump in posting his massive $454 million bond. During his appearance on the March 19 program of Know Your World, Gasparino discussed that Trump's team is still looking for an underwriter for the bond, per Mediaite. “They’re continuing to talk to banks and insurance companies to try to get that bond, to get it at a reasonable amount of money that he could put up,” he told host Neil Cavuto. “As of yet, none of his billionaire friends are ponying up money from what I understand. I’ve been asking them. I mean, there are a lot of them.”

"Throwing him some bucks"? Half a billion dollars to a guy who is famous for not paying his bills? If he needed $10k or even $100k, that's one thing, but come on, now... — David Hill (@DavidLHillPA) March 20, 2024

On March 18, attorneys for the former President informed a New York Appellate court that despite reaching out to over thirty underwriters, none of his surety companies was prepared to cover the bond while Trump challenges the $454 million civil judgment rendered against him last month. To file an appeal, Trump needs to post the bail, which is due on Monday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Should he not comply, Trump's assets, including his well-known real estate holdings like Trump Tower, might be seized by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who prosecuted the case. After Engoron formally entered the order on February 23, Trump had 30 days to provide cash or a bond, failing which the state may seize any of the Trump Organization's assets. March 25 is the thirty-day deadline, Reuters reported.

On the Know Your World program, the hosts discussed reasons for this. “What is behind the reluctance?” Cavuto asked. “Are they afraid that they might now see it anytime soon – the money if even he succeeds on appeal?” “Just generally, Donald doesn’t have a great record at paying back banks over the years,” Gasparino answered, explaining that Trump's previous financial behavior impacts trust in him. “So, you can sort of surmised from that what you will… You gotta ask yourself why they’re not throwing him some bucks now.” Potential Trump donors might also be concerned about James' office taking revenge, Cavuto argued: “Or maybe they’re afraid of retribution from Letitia James’ office. And the better part of valor is to stand back.” Gasparino agreed, saying, “That’s a good point.”

In the civil fraud trial in New York, Judge Engoron ruled on February 16 that Trump and the other defendants 'are incapable of admitting the error of their ways.' Trump is having a difficult financial period as he recently posted a $91.6 million bond to pay the $83.3 million defamation award for writer E. Jean Carroll, against whom he had pled not guilty. In other criminal cases—his alleged attempts to overturn his defeat against Biden in 2020, his handling of confidential materials after leaving office in 2021, and the hush money paid to Stormy Daniels before his election victory in 2016—Trump has also entered not guilty pleas.