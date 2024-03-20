Fox News Host Questions Why Republican Billionaires Aren’t Posting Trump’s $454 Million Bond

Donald Trump was found guilty of civil fraud last month after years of misrepresenting business records for the Trump Organization. A New York State Court sentenced him to pay $355 million, which was the fraud's profit, plus interest. Recently Fox News host Mark Levin questioned his social media followers on Monday, posing the question on X, "Why are there no Republican multi-billionaires offering to lend President Trump the funds to file his appeal in the outrageous case in NY state? Are none of them liquid enough to help or join with others to help? This is an outrage."

Why are there no Republican multi-billionaires offering to lend President Trump the funds to file his appeal in the outrageous case in NY state? Are none of them liquid enough to help or join with others to help? This is an outrage. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 18, 2024

As reported by Mediate, despite his appeal, Trump has to deposit a $454 million bail in the meantime. Nevertheless, after contacting over thirty underwriters, his lawyers informed an appeal court on Monday that they were unable to locate one. The lawyers said that finding an underwriter is 'not possible under the circumstances' given the sum. Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, may start targetting Trump's assets if no bail is secured. Following the tweet, some users added interesting comments to the post.

I bet if Mark donated everything he has, lots of his followers would do the same, and that bond would get paid faster than you could cross a Rubicon twice. https://t.co/7WaTzW0KdC — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) March 18, 2024

One user posted on X, "Because they won’t get their money back, Mark." Another user added, "Maybe because Trump is a terrible credit risk who someday soon will probably spend the rest of his life in prison?" A third one commented, "Why can’t you, as a Renfield-esque deranged Trump sycophant, pause for a moment and wonder why a man who claims HE is a multi-billionaire who UNDERVALUED all his assets can’t come up with $ himself and constantly begs his brain dead cult members for money?" A fourth added, "I bet if Mark donated everything he has, lots of his followers would do the same, and that bond would get paid faster than you could cross a Rubicon twice."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In an attempt to avoid paying the full $465 million plus interest that Judge Arthur Engoron ordered him and his associates, Trump has asked a New York state appeals court to pause the judgment against him and his co-defendants while he files an appeal. James, told the court last week that they should reject Trump's request, claiming that there would be 'substantial risks' if Trump was permitted to appeal the case without having to pay the money into a court-mandated account or post a bond that would cover the entire amount if he lost. James retaliated against Trump's attorneys' suggestion in a filing that the former president might have to sell real estate if he is required to pay the full judgment immediately.

Why should Republican multi-billionaires help Trump when he didn’t even help HIS OWN PEOPLE fund their defenses?



That’s the actual outrage. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 19, 2024

James also pointed out that neither party has disclosed any information about the steps they have already taken to obtain a bond nor any evidence that they were unable to do so without listing properties for sale. Regarding Trump's plea to delay the ruling, it is unclear when the court will make a decision. As reported by The New York Times, the deadline for Trump to put the money he owes into a court-controlled account or get an appeals bond is March 25. If the appeals court finds against him, James' office is anticipated to proceed to execute the judgment and confiscate his assets.