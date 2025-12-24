Four Palestine Action Hunger Strikers Will Continue Their Action As Two Take Pause

Four imprisoned hunger strikers of the banned Palestine Action group vow to continue their protest. Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist group by the UK, despite their peaceful protest actions, and anyone supporting the group is liable for arrest. Now, four of the strikers say they will endure the action despite health warnings, while two have paused their protest after suffering serious health concerns.

According to the protest group, Prisoners For Palestine, the four remaining hunger strikers are Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi, Teuta Hoxha and Lewie Chiaramello, will continue their protest action despite Ahmed, 28, being hospitalized on Saturday for the third time since going on hunger strike.

Protesters gathered outside the Ministry of Justice in London on Wednesday to call on Justice Secretary David Lammy to intervene as the health of Palestine Action-affiliated prisoners on hunger strike is deteriorating. pic.twitter.com/mCEFYuhsnV — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 18, 2025

“The remaining four will continue to refuse food on the basis of [their] demands,” the group stated on Tuesday.

Crowds are marching through the streets of London in solidarity with the hunger strikers from Palestine Action. pic.twitter.com/6xiUBLTyo6 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 23, 2025

Meanwhile, the four hunger strikers demand immediate bail, the right to a fair trial, and for the UK to de-proscribe Palestine Action, which it banned as a “terror” group in July. Meanwhile, the pro-Palestinian group states that the UK government is complicit in Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

As noted by Sky News, the hunger strikers also call for an end to alleged censorship of their communications and demand that all sites operated by Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer, Elbit, be shut down.

In their statement, the remaining strikers, who are currently being held on remand, have added to their list of demands. One is calling for an end to non-association orders between them. They also call for access to the same courses and activities as sentenced prisoners. Moreover, they demand that Muraisi be moved from a prison in northern England to the Bronzefield prison in Surrey, which is closer to her networks in London.

Meanwhile, Prisoners For Palestine say that Chiaramello, who is currently on an intermittent hunger strike, refuses food every day and due to being diabetic, is suffering dizziness, confusion and weakness.

The Palestine Action prisoners stand accused of breaking into a UK weapons factory operated by Elbit, located near Bristol and a Royal Air Force base in Oxfordshire last year. During their protest, the activists spray-painted two military planes. However, the activists deny charges of burglary and violent disorder, as the group is peaceful.

Greta Thunberg has been arrested for supporting the Palestine Action hunger strikers. Because in the world we live in, Western leaders can arm a genocide and walk free – while Greta Thunberg is arrested as a dangerous terrorist supporter. pic.twitter.com/faGxR9QbJj — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) December 23, 2025

In recent news, environment and pro-Palestinian activist, Greta Thunberg was also arrested for her support of the Palestine Action hunger strikers. Authorities have named her a dangerous terrorist supporter. However, she has since been released on bail.

The Starmer regime has arrested global symbol of peace and justice Greta Thunberg on streets of London For holding a sign supporting Palestine Action hunger strikers being slowly murdered in UK dungeons An image that will be studied in history books Fascism is already here pic.twitter.com/AUKyT5j2ev — Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) December 23, 2025

Greta was recently part of the Sumud Global Flotilla that saw dozens of boats from several different countries trying to break the blockade in Gaza. When she and several other activists were jailed, Thunberg received harsh treatment while housed in a dirty, insect-filled jail cell with no clean water.