Spain Calls On International Community To ‘Raise Its Voice’ For Palestine

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with Palestinian Authority leader, Mahmoud Abbas and calls on the international community to raise its voice for Palestine.

Spain’s prime minister wants to prevent the plight of Palestinians from being forgotten, with Sánchez calling on the international community to “raise its voice.” In his meeting with Abbas, Sánchez also stressed Madrid’s support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict, saying it is “the only possible solution.”

Speaking of the recent ceasefire in the war in Gaza, Sánchez said it should be real, and not “fictitious” as it is right now, stressing that attacks on civilians must end.

“The year 2025 has been terrible for the Palestinian people,” the Socialist prime minister said while standing with Abbas in Madrid.

Genuine peace must be based on justice. Those responsible for this genocide will be held accountable, sooner or later.

Meanwhile, Abbas thanked Spain for its recognition of the State of Palestine back in May 2024. He praised the country’s leadership in building an international coalition to expand Palestine’s recognition. The Palestinian Authority leader also called for an end of violence in Gaza and the West Bank.

As noted by La Moncloa, Spain has been one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza which followed the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. While many countries choose to stand with Israel, recognizing the Palestinian State is one of the Sánchez government’s flagship causes.

Meanwhile, other countries have faced criticism from the Arab world for being staunchly pro-Israel and Sánchez tried to distance Spain from this position, taking a more humanitarian stance.

Isaías Barreñada, a Middle East expert at the Complutense University of Madrid, explained that Sánchez hopes his stance will have “a domino effect” on the rest of the EU nations. Moreover, Alon Liel, a former Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also applauds the country’s stance as being crucial to bring lasting change.

“A Spanish recognition of Palestine at this stage can ignite the momentum that might lead to overall European and UN recognition,” he added. “Spain would become a meaningful player towards a new diplomatic momentum on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Sánchez clearly cares deeply about the Palestinian position on a humanitarian level, but it is unclear if the Spanish government’s position would be so world-leading without the internal political pressure from far-left coalition partner Sumar. It is also unclear whether the Spanish public supports Palestine like its government.

However, in recent months, huge pro-Palestinian protests have been held in Madrid and across the country. Also, the prime minister’s stance on the issue dates back to 2015, as can be seen from this tweet.

Moreover, Spain’s sympathy for the Palestinian cause dates back even further, even before democracy in the European nation. During the Franco regime, the country forged closer ties to Palestine, while developing a more Arabist position in general. While Spain was alienated from the West over its Hitler-loving dictator, Franco chose to look for support from Arab countries to enter the UN and end its international pariah status.