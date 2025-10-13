“Recognize Palestine” – Donald Trump Heckled Mid-Speech by Furious Lawmakers During Israel Parliament Address

Donald Trump is visiting Israel as part of his trip to the Middle East. His speech at Israel’s parliament was interrupted by two Knesset members who protested against him. The two men held placards that read “Genocide” and “Recognize Palestine.

Identified as Ofer Kassif and Ayman Odeh, members of the joint Hadash–Ta’al party, they were quickly restrained by security guards and escorted out. During his speech, Trump spoke about the ceasefire deal in the Gaza war.

As the two men were escorted out, other Knesset members began chanting “Trump.” A bit taken aback by the interruption, Trump quickly resumed his speech and praised security for handling the protesters. He said, “That was efficient.” His trip to Israel involved pushing the US’ peace deal and postwar plans for the region.

🚨 BREAKING: Protester charges at Donald Trump during his speech to Israeli parliament following his recent peace plan in Gaza. So let me get this straight, the left are angry at trump because he stopped the war in Gaza? These are the true evil people. pic.twitter.com/tAQojOrUCC — EUROPA WATCH (@EuropaWatch_) October 13, 2025

Trump also appreciated Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for his role in the ceasefire. He began his speech by praising the 20 courageous hostages who were returning to their families, calling it “glorious.”

Hamas released 20 remaining hostages from Gaza, and Israel had already released 100s Palestinian prisoners, which was a part of the peace deal after a two-year-long war. Then he complimented Netanyahu, “He’s not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great. Thank you very much, Bibi. Great job.”

Trump also thanked his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for helping broker the ceasefire. He added, “In fact, he loves it so much that my daughter converted. They have a great marriage, and they get along great.”

Ivanka converted before marrying Kushner, and the couple has now been married for sixteen years. Trump will next go to Egypt to continue his summit with other leaders. He even joked about running late, noting he was still mid-speech while he was supposed to have already arrived in Egypt.

He remarked jokingly, “I’ll be going there. I’ll be quite late. They might not be there by the time I get there, but we’ll give it a shot.” Trump called the Israel peace deal “the most challenging breakthrough of them all.” He said, “At last, not only for Israelis but also Palestinians, the long and painful nightmare is finally over.” He concluded by saying his next goal is to end the war between Ukraine and Russia.