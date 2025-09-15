Donald Trump’s Takedown in Robert De Niro’s Curse-Filled Speech Goes Viral as ‘Free Palestine’ Echoes at the Emmys

Emmys 2025 kick-started with a bang, and all eyes are on the most heated moments from the event. Now, to add on to the calamity, one of Robert De Niro’s epic ‘F— Trump’ speeches from the 2018 Tony Awards has resurfaced. It is obviously the timing of the video’s roll back to the top of all social media charts, which is under the radar, especially now that there has been a call for ‘Free Palestine’ right on stage at the Emmys.

Well, speaking about the viral video from 2018, the senior actor can be seen walking onto the stage and taking centre stage. One of the most unapologetic critics of Donald Trump, Robert De Niro, does not even blink an eye as he says, “I will say one thing. F— Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It is f— Trump.” Hearing him, the audience breaks out into hoots and a standing ovation.

Robert DeNiro at the Tony’s: “I’m gonna say one thing: Fuck Trump!” pic.twitter.com/sGkaLAQDJJ — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) June 9, 2025

This wasn’t the first time that The Taxidriver actor has openly reflected his hatred towards Trump. On many occasions previously, Robert De Niro has attacked the political giant with words like ‘idiot’, ‘fool’, ‘ bozo’, ‘natural calamity’, and so on. However, that night on stage at the Tony Awards, he ended up creating one of the most controversial moments ever, while CBS later blurred the curse word.

Moreover, in the same year, 2018, Robert De Niro described Donald Trump as a ‘madman’ and a ‘lowlife’ during the opening ceremony of the Tribeca Film Festival.

Coming back to the viral video’s relevance, especially during Emmys 2025, it all made a lot of sense after Hannah Einbinder delivered a speech after her win at the ceremony, proclaiming for ‘Free Palestine’. Her words signaled her solidarity with Gaza and its migrants, who Trump’s administration impacts to this date.

Einbiner received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the show Hacks. What began as a light-hearted acceptance speech slowly turned into a big jibe towards Trump’s misrule towards Palestine when she said, “Go Birds, f— ICE, and free Palestine. During its on-air broadcast, CBS was quick to mute the curse word here again, and shifted the camera angle towards the audience for a hot minute before focusing back to Hannah.

Hannah Einbinder accepting her first-ever Emmy win — “Go Birds, Free Palestine and Fuck ICE!” See the full winners list: https://t.co/bunHQVwB8b pic.twitter.com/DsDQVjAQQZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 15, 2025

Other than the actress, even Spanish actor Javier Bardem walked down the red carpet of the Emmys 2025 sporting a keffiyeh scarf around his neck. He declared his solidarity and support for the Film Workers for Palestine. Later on, while speaking with Variety, Bardem highlighted his hesitance to work with persons who approve of or even justify genocide.

Calling out for Free Palestine once more, he said, “Here I stand today condemning the genocide in Gaza, to Malkin on the red carpet. I am referring to the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who investigate genocide extensively and has already talked of it being a genocide. That is why we are requesting a commercial and diplomatic blockade and even sanctions against Israel to put an end to the genocide. Free Palestine.”