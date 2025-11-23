Trump Says He Will Designate the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump has announced that his administration is preparing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. The POTUS exclusively told Just the News how they are planning on dealing with the organization in very specific terms. Apparently, the process is in its concluding phase since “Final documents are being drawn,” he added.

The President’s statement marks an important milestone in his national-security agenda. Trump said the Muslim Brotherhood, which was founded in Egypt almost a century ago and has affiliated movements around the globe, will face the formal designation “soon.” In the published interview, President Trump states, “It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms.”

The discussion came days after the outlet published a detailed investigation into the Brotherhood’s activities and growing concerns within the Trump administration about the group’s influence. Trump has reportedly weighed this step since his first term in office, but it had not taken further steps until now.

Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate have been pushing the State Department to act, and the Texas state government under Gov. Greg Abbott recently took its own designation action.

Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American‑Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations earlier this week, although the federal government has not yet followed suit. The prohibition stops the Brotherbood and CAIR from purchasing land in Texas.

However, CAIR has hit back and is suing the Texas government as they deny the designation, per Politico.CAIR Litigation Director and General Counsel Lena Masri stated, “No civil rights organizations are safe if a governor can baselessly and unilaterally declare any of them terrorist groups, ban them from buying land, and threaten them with closure.”

Trump’s announcement signals that the federal government may soon align with the states and other international partners that already categorize the Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. The outlet reports that countries including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have already taken action against the Muslim Brotherhood in one form or another.

In the exclusive interview, Trump emphasized his commitment to national security and disrupting networks he says pose long-term threats. He gave no exact timeline in the published excerpt, but the phrasing suggests the designation process is entering its final stages.

If accurate, this move signals a major solidification of the alliance between the Trump administration and specific Arab regimes—primarily Egypt (under President Sisi), Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

• These nations view the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) as an existential threat to their…

In 2019, the Brotherhood rejected earlier efforts at potentially being branded as a terrorist organization during Trump’s first term, stating, “We will remain … steadfast in our work in accordance with our moderate and peaceful thinking in what we believe to be right, for honest and constructive cooperation, to serve the communities in which we live and humanity as a whole.”

At the time they added: “The Muslim Brotherhood will remain stronger — through God’s grace and power — than any decision.”

Federal law requires detailed review of each branch of the Brotherhood to determine which meet the definition of a Foreign Terrorist Organization. According to the outlet, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously said the designation was “in the works,” though he cautioned the process would be lengthy and careful.