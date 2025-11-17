ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Uzbek Trucker With Alleged Terrorist Ties

An Uzbek national with alleged terror links was arrested by ICE while driving an 18-wheeler in Kansas. This has prompted questions about how he gained U.S. work authorisation and a commercial driver’s licence. The arrest raises persistent concerns over screening and immigration enforcement across the transport sector.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement revealing that on November 9, 2025, ICE agents arrested 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov in Kansas while he was working as a commercial truck driver with a Pennsylvania commercial driver’s licence (CDL). According to Fox News, ICE reports he entered the U.S. illegally in February 2023 and later obtained work authorisation in January 2024 under the Biden administration.

🚨Wanted Terrorist – Caught by ICE Driving a Truck “Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. This should go without saying,… pic.twitter.com/gw0jLkv6Jm — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) November 17, 2025

Bozorov, a citizen of Uzbekistan, is accused by his home country of belonging to a terrorist organisation. He is wanted for distributing propaganda online calling for jihad and recruiting others in these terrorist activities. A 2022 Uzbek arrest warrant lists him as a wanted man.

He was granted a CDL in Pennsylvania despite the outstanding warrant, and drove an interstate 18-wheeler across U.S. highways. The Department of Homeland Security’s statement criticised state issuance of licences to non-domiciled aliens, especially those under terrorism investigations, per Overdrive.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin expressed her outrage about the wanted criminal not only being on U.S. soil, but the fact that he could so easily move around as a commercial driver. She said, “Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania.”

Safety needs to continue to be a priority for our Commonwealth. This shouldn’t happen: Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s… — Martina White (@VoteMartinaPA) November 17, 2025

McLaughlin continued, “This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways.” The statement also pointed to the earlier release of Bozorov by border-patrol into American communities.

How did Bozorov slip under the radar? In Pennsylvania, non-citizens with work authorisation are eligible to apply for CDLs (PennDOT licenses) under state rules. The mismatch between state licence policies and federal immigration screening allowed for him to get his license without too much hassle.

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy responded to the the DHS’ statement. He said, “This is exactly why we can’t have illegal immigrants operating big rigs on our roads!”

Transport-industry sources say the trucking sector has long warned about the risk from drivers who hold commercial licences but lack rigorous background checks tied to immigration status and national-security flags. One industry-specific report noted that the issue of “non-domiciled” CDL holders remains controversial.

I.C.E Houston arrests 1500 in 10-day operation. DEPORT.

God bless ICE. pic.twitter.com/J5JTUSJjQQ — marinamillern (@Marmi4U) November 6, 2025

And according to McLaughlin, these issues arose under the Biden administration. She stated, “Biden and [Alexander] Mayorkas [Biden’s DHS Secretary] allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

ICE arresting Bozorov comes as they increase their scrutiny of illegal-alien drivers and foreign-nationals with commercial licences. Federal authorities claim the Biden-era release policy and state licencing practices created vulnerabilities in the transport network. Recently, California revoked 17,000 trucking licenses as federal authorities clamp down on these kinds of cases.

While the full terrorism case against Bozorov is still developing, the ICE arrest has triggered calls for federal and state law-makers to tighten screening of CDL applicants, especially those with non-U.S. domiciles.