Newsom Under Fire As California Revokes 17,000 Trucking Licenses Amid Immigration Crackdown

California officials say the DMV is revoking 17,000 commercial driver licenses. These drivers had licenses that expired after their legal stay in the U.S. had already ended, according to federal records, per AP News.

According to the report, the federal review followed concerns raised by Sean Duffy, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, about states issuing commercial licences to non-citizens with invalid or expired immigration status.

Duffy said, “After weeks of claiming they did nothing wrong, Gavin Newsom and California have been caught red-handed. Now that we’ve exposed their lies, 17,000 illegally issued trucking licenses are being revoked.”

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. My team will continue to force California to prove they have removed every illegal immigrant from behind the wheel of semitrucks and school buses,” he continued.

California now admits illegally issuing CDL truck licenses to whoever wanted them.

Newsom’s office defended the move saying that drivers affected had valid federal work authorisations, per AP News.They later clarified that according to state law, a person’s driver’s licence had to expire prior or when their legal status in the United States ended.

Newsom’s office fired back when spokesman Brandon Richards said, “Once again, the Sean ‘Road Rules’ Duffy fails to share the truth, spreading easily disproven falsehoods in a sad and desperate attempt to please his dear leader.”

But drivers and trucking groups say they were blindsided by the sudden move. Several drivers said they only found out when employers received DMV alerts and pulled them off scheduled routes, according to AP News. The California Trucking Association warned that removing thousands of licensed drivers at once could drive up freight costs and slow deliveries during a busy period, per reporting from LAist.

Advocates for immigrant workers say the problem is often bad or outdated federal data, not drivers trying to break the rules. They are asking the state to pause enforcement so workers have time to fix their documents, AP News reported. The DMV says drivers can reapply and restore their licences once they submit the correct paperwork.

Industry analysts warn that California handles some of the highest freight volumes in the country. They say losing licensed drivers could hit supply chains for farming, manufacturing and retail.

However, it is more difficult to obtain your licence than previously. Per New York Post, the new rules have more stringent requirements that many drivers struggle with. In fact, only 10,000 of the 200,0000 non-citizens would be able to qualify for the commercial driving licence. This is only including those drivers who have H-2a, H2-b or E-2 visas.

Lawmakers in the state are split. Republicans say the move simply enforces federal law. Some Democrats want clearer communication so workers aren’t punished for paperwork problems.

The federal government has already withheld $40 million in highway funding and warned California that another $160 million could be pulled if the state doesn’t meet federal licensing standards, AP News reported.

For now, the DMV says drivers who can prove valid work authorisation can get their licences back. Advocates say the process could still take time, depending on how fast federal records are updated.