Video Shows ICE Agents Smash Truck Windows of a U.S. Citizen and Assault Him Despite Repeated Pleas to Check His ID

Amid growing allegations of abuse by ICE in different parts of the US, another shocking video showed agents assaulting a U.S. citizen while ignoring his requests to check his ID. Willy Aceituno was targeted by agents outside a diner in Charlotte, North Carolina as he was pulled out of his truck and then pinned to the ground.

Born in Honduras, Aceituno is a naturalized US citizen. The video shows Aceituno repeatedly telling the agents that he is a citizen while they ignore him and continue to assault him. A bystander also said the same thing and also mentioned that Aceituno had already been ID’d but the masked agents did not pay any heed to that either.

Talking to Associated Press, Aceituno said that he was taken to a Border Patrol Vehicle and the agents only let him go after he showed them his citizenship papers. As reported by The Mirror US, “Aceituno, who works in the Charlotte area, also said he had been stopped twice by Border Patrol on Saturday, and agents smashed one of his car windows.”

In a submitted video to @theobserver, U.S. Border Patrol agents smash the window of a man’s car and attempt to arrest him. Willy Aceituno told the Observer he’s a Honduran-born U.S. citizenhttps://t.co/6hQh5IJZkH pic.twitter.com/qlRgTNWJ4Q — Josh Bergeron (@Joshpberg) November 15, 2025

Incidents like these have become quite common occurrences in parts of the US where ICE has been deployed to deal with illegal immigrants and criminals. However, reports show that even U.S. citizens have been mistakenly detained or assaulted by agents.

On Saturday, a bunch of federal agents arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina to deal with the immigration situation there. This move has been criticized by the mayor and other local officials.

According to a spokesperson of the Department of Homeland Security, “We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed. There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens and President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem] will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

North Carolina’s Democratic Governor, Josh Stein, also released his own statement on Friday, which provided a clearer picture of what was actually happening and how it was contradictory to what DHS executives were claiming. Stein said, “We should all focus on arresting violent criminals and drug traffickers. Unfortunately, that’s not always what we’ve seen with ICE and Border Patrol Agents in Chicago and elsewhere in the country.”

It should also be noted here that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made it clear that they are not to get involved or aid in any ICE arrest. However, as reported by The Mirror US, “Last week, a police officer in Orange County, California, was accused of aiding an ICE raid after he appeared to be intervening in a viral video.”

The officer later clarified that he had approached an agent in plain clothes who was pointing a gun at a woman. After the officer got involved, the agent showed his credentials to prove that he was indeed with ICE.

Amid such growing ICE violence and the Trump administration not showing any signs of slowing down regarding the deployment of troops to places they consider are full of illegal immigrants, it is the common people of the US who are paying the price.