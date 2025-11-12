Charlotte Is the Next Stop For Trump’s Border Patrol and the City’s Already on Edge

After the Trump administration’s immigration and crime crackdowns in Chicago, the U.S. Border Patrol will soon be doing the same in Charlotte. Reports from CBS News and CNN state that the agency’s location has been updated after spending months operating in Chicago.

They may begin operations in Charlotte as early as this week to continue the immigration crackdown. Another possible location under consideration is New Orleans.

Currently, the operations are still being planned, and the Department of Homeland Security has not yet finalized U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s new locations. However, their primary objective remains the same.

Border Patrol agents are expected to come to Charlotte this month for its next immigration crackdown, according to CNN on Tuesday.@CMDROpAtLargeCA is comin’ to town! https://t.co/aTlkonaXD4 pic.twitter.com/Avvx7G5NU1 — Uptown resident (@L1569Uptown) November 11, 2025

As promised by the Trump administration during the election campaign, officials are now carrying out one of the largest immigration crackdowns in an effort to remove undocumented residents from the country. Another stated goal of the operation is to reduce crime rates.

The administration cited the same reason for deploying officials in Washington, D.C., even though crime in the area had already declined. The Border Patrol’s role is to protect U.S. borders from traffickers, smugglers, and unauthorized border crossings.

Traditionally, their work has focused on the borders shared with Mexico and Canada. However, in recent months, they have expanded operations into other major cities to advance the administration’s broader enforcement agenda. Several arrests have already been made in various cities as part of the crackdown.

More than 200 agents were deployed in Chicago, where they arrested over 1,500 people across the city. Reports indicate that since Trump took office, arrests and deportations have increased significantly compared to previous years.

The agency has also been criticized for transferring detainees between different facilities, leading to missing records and difficulties in determining the exact number of those detained.

Amid the ongoing immigration crackdown, federal agents continue to move throughout cities and suburbs to question individuals and coordinate with local law enforcement.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security, stated:

“Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. We do not discuss future or potential operations.”

A joint statement on the possible CBP action in Charlotte from Councilmember Dimple Ajmera, Rep. Jordan Lopez, Councilmember-Elect Juan Diego Mazuera Arias, Senator Mujtaba Mohammed, CMS Board Member Liz Monterrey Duvall, Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell and Senator Caleb… pic.twitter.com/l6QfUiA9Qy

— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 12, 2025

The agents have been using unnecessary force, tear gas, and pepper spray on people. This has caused a wave of uneasiness and fear among residents.

People in Charlotte, along with the North Carolina Migrant Network, which operates in the area, are already preparing for ICE agents. The organization’s co-director and immigration attorney, Becca O’Neill, said, “As someone who represents individuals detained by DHS, I implore those in our community who aren’t targeted by ICE to consider the daily fear, anxiety, and terror that grips many non-citizens. Charlotte is my hometown, and we believe the city will rise to this occasion and send a message that we protect each other.”

The group has also set up a hotline to alert the community about ICE activity or other law enforcement presence. They currently employ two full-time attorneys to assist people detained by the authorities.