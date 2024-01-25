Former Trump Staffer Expelled From Trump's North Hampshire Victory Party Over Photo With Alina Habba

Former Trump staffer Dylan Quattrucci found himself in the middle of controversy once again as he was reportedly escorted out of former President Donald Trump’s victory party after sharing a picture with Trump attorney Alina Habba. Quattrucci, earlier caught on camera making inflammatory remarks during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, faced another dramatic exit from the Trump event.

The incident unraveled as Trump expressed frustration on Monday over a trial delay involving E. Jean Carroll, a writer whom a jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming. One juror had been sent home due to illness, but both the judge and Carroll’s attorney were willing to move forward with eight jurors. Surprisingly, it was Trump’s legal team, led by Habba, who requested the delay, citing her alleged exposure to COVID-19 and symptoms.

I was just kicked out of the Trump victory party for absolutely no reason.



I was standing there speaking with other Trump supporters when I was asked to leave and pushed out of the venue.



This is how they treat loyalty.



If only President Trump knew how his most loyal and… pic.twitter.com/4z8hmO3JuG — Dylan Quattrucci (@Dylan4America) January 24, 2024

However, the drama escalated when Habba was reportedly seen at Trump’s victory party on Tuesday night, just hours after claiming to be unwell. This revelation spiked controversy, and several media outlets picked up the story, questioning the nature of Habba’s health concerns. Quattrucci, who posted numerous pictures from the primary day, including those from inside the party, shared a tweet featuring a picture with Habba.

Shortly after posting a picture, he posted a video on social media showing him being thrown out of the event while protesting the removal. In the video, Quattrucci was seen baffled, asserting, ‘I’m getting removed from the Trump event. Why do I have to leave, sir? Can you tell me why? Like I have knocked more than 12,000 doors for President Trump. I’ve done everything. I’m getting kicked out right now, guys. You guys, I’m getting kicked out of the Trump event for no reason! Like I’m just standing there supporting Trump. Like, why are you removing me? Can you give me a reason why? Did Trevor tell you to remove me? Like what? What did I do that’s wrong?”

Just arrived at President Trump’s NH primary victory party and ran into the wonderful Alina Habba.



Alina is President Trump’s rockstar attorney & a huge inspiration of mine! pic.twitter.com/DPELdCyF6z — Dylan Quattrucci (@Dylan4America) January 23, 2024

As per Mediaite reports, Quattrucci was perplexed due to the lack of a clear reason for his ejection, highlighting his extensive contributions to Trump’s campaign. He asserted, “They just remove. They just came up to me and said, I have to leave. (Why?) I don’t know, I saw Trevor, and the guy just pointed like him to me and said, I have to leave, but I don’t know. It’s ridiculous. I’ve done more for President Trump than literally anybody in the entire state, and they’re removing me from this event. That is ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous. It’s unreal. Unreal. They just kicked me out for no reason. (For what?) For no reason. They just came up to me and said, Dylan, you have to go. (Wait. Really?) Yeah. And I’m like, the biggest Trump guy here. I was the deputy director of the campaign. I’ve done everything I possibly can to support President Trump. This is unreal. That’s unreal. Absolutely unreal. This is how they treat loyalty in the Trump world. I’ve done nothing but be extremely loyal to this man. And they kicked me out. Absolutely ridiculous. I guess I’m not welcome here. I guess their calls for unity are complete bullshit, and they don’t actually mean anything they’re saying.”

As of now, the Trump campaign has not responded to requests for comments on the incident. Quattrucci, who had a prior role during the January 6 Capitol attack, resigned from his position as the Trump campaign's deputy state director in New Hampshire after a video surfaced of him making controversial remarks to police officers.

