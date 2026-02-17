Former Trump Official Claims the President Is Trying To ‘Manipulate’ Outcome of 2026 Midterm Elections

Election season is fast approaching in the United States with the midterm polls scheduled to be held in November 2026. There has been much speculation surrounding the upcoming election, as many believe the results might be quite surprising.

Both the Republicans and the Democrats are leaving no stone unturned to gain momentum ahead of the polls through their campaigns and policies. Amid all the conjecture, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews has claimed that President Donald Trump is trying to “manipulate the outcome” of upcoming elections.

During a recent interview with MS Now, Matthews spoke about the recent push from the Trump administration for a nationalized election. According to her, Republicans already know they will lose the midterm polls.

Matthews served as the deputy press secretary for the Trump administration from June 2020 to January 2021. When asked if Trump wants to create a sense of uncertainty regarding American elections to benefit himself, Matthews said, “I believe so. I think they’re trying to cast doubt for the 2026 midterm elections because they know the results are not going to be in their favor.”

She opined that what is going one currently “just feeds into this pattern of everything that they are already doing to try to control the upcoming election, whether it be Trump calling for nationalizing elections, seizing the ballots in Georgia, wanting to end mail-in voting. An I think that it follows a pattern that they are definitely looking at future elections, whether it’s 2026 or 2028, and trying to manipulate the outcome.”

“Historically, midterms are never good for the sitting president, but I think that if I am reading the tea leaves, it’s going to be a massive blue wave,” she added.

Matthews claimed that the president has failed to live up to many of his promises.

“I think that people are upset that Trump has not gotten through or not followed through on any of his campaign promises, whether it be bringing down prices, they’re looking at things like the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) murdering American citizens in the streets, and they’re like, this is not what I signed up for..”, Matthews said.

BREAKING: Trump refuses to commit to honoring midterm results unless he thinks “the elections are honest.” He’s telling you in advance:

Democracy only counts when he wins. pic.twitter.com/HQjpRXPsDW — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 5, 2026

In interviews and on social media platforms, Trump has been pushing the idea of having a nationalized voting system with more power to the federal government.

The president also had Tulsi Gabbard present at a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raid in Fulton County, which drew a lot of criticism.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff heavily criticized this move, saying, “I think the bottom line is this: we would be naive not to expect dirty tricks.”

He slammed Trump, stating, “This man tried to steal the presidency when he lost it the first time.”

When Trump was asked about his plans for the upcoming election, he said he would accept defeat if the elections were fair.

Donald Trump stated he will only accept the 2024 election results if he deems them “honest.” This reflects his ongoing focus on election integrity since 2020. Read more about his remarks [here](https://t.co/z5uNCSDuMQ). — Politified Tees (@PolitifiedTees) May 2, 2024

Regarding the possibility of accepting defeat, Trump said, “ I will if the elections are honest. Look, I — I am — the last one that wants to complain.. I just had a great election. They say one of the greatest elections, you will agree, ever. Won all seven swing states. Won 84 percent of the counties in America.”