Donald Trump Says He Will Accept Defeat Only If the Midterm Elections Are Honest

Published on: February 5, 2026 at 10:01 AM ET

Trump implied that if he lost, it would mean there was cheating involved in the election.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Donald Trump refuses to accept dishonest election results
Donald Trump refuses to accept dishonest election results (Image Credit: Donald J. Trump official website)

Donald Trump is back in the headlines for his remarks about the midterm election results. In a face-to-face interview with NBC News, the president made a series of claims that have drawn widespread attention.

A video from the interview shows NBC News anchor Tom Llamas asking, “Will you trust the results of the midterms if Republicans lose control of Congress?” Trump responded that he would, but only under certain conditions.

Trump said, “Of — I will if the elections are honest. Look, I — I want — the last one that wants to complain. I just w — I just had a great election. They say one of the greatest elections, you will agree, ever. Won all seven swing states. Won 84% of the counties in America…”

Throughout the interview, Trump alluded to his belief that some elections are unfair and corrupt. He also argued that Democrats oppose voter ID laws because they want to cheat in elections.

He suggested that if states cannot run elections honestly, the federal government may need to intervene. In his words, “The Democrats don’t want voter ID. If they don’t want voter ID, that means they want to cheat. We can’t allow cheating in elections. Now, if we need to put in federal controls as opposed to state controls…”

Reaction to Trump’s claim has been largely negative among critics who say he is unwilling to accept reality. One political X account commented, “He’s telling you in advance:
Democracy only counts when he wins.”

Another X user stated, “This isn’t subtle anymore. He’s conditioning people to reject outcomes he doesn’t like while calling it ‘honesty.’ Words doing a lot of laundering here.”

In the interview, Trump was also seen boasting about having had a great election, but recent polling suggests otherwise. A YouGov/The Economist survey showed Trump’s net approval rating at minus 18, with 38% approving of his performance and 56% disapproving.

This is why it won’t be surprising if the midterm results are not in Trump’s favor. However, his reluctance to accept the results has set many on alert.

Previously, Steve Bannon, an ally of Trump, also made some concerning remarks regarding the future elections. On his “War Room” podcast, he said, “You’re damn right we’re gonna have ICE surround the polls come November.”

Trump has also made similar remarks during past elections, so this hardly surprises anyone. But whether he will actually be mature about the results or not is something only the future will tell.

TAGGED:
