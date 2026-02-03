Donald Trump Can’t Stop Boasting About “Great Approval Poll Numbers” — But Are They Really Great?

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most popular political figures right now. Amid the rapidly evolving political landscape in the United States, media outlets cannot get enough of covering him and key members of his administration.

From controversial ICE raids and peace and land treaty talks to tariff numbers, the topics remain endless. However, with increased popularity and responsibility comes criticism, and in Trump’s case, the backlash is often intense.

Whether due to his straightforward nature or frequent verbal jabs, Trump often places himself at the center of the media spotlight through his social media posts – a tactic that consistently works.

Trump reaching new lows: only 37% approval & 71% of adults say the country is out of control. -27 points underwater on inflation

-10 points underwater on immigration

-7 points underwater on handling crime Plus, only 9% support using military force to seize Greenland. pic.twitter.com/PXuvuZKZKT — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 20, 2026

According to The Mirror US, Donald Trump claimed his “poll numbers are great” during a late-night Truth Social rant, even as multiple national surveys show his approval rating continuing to slide.

The Republican candidate launched a fresh attack on The New York Times and Harvard University on Feb. 2, after a report said his administration had quietly backed away from a demand that Harvard pay $200 million to the federal government.

Trump responded by threatening to sue the university for $1 billion, accusing it of antisemitism, spreading “nonsense” to the media, and engaging in unspecified “heinous illegalities.”

“Strongly Antisemitic Harvard University has been feeding a lot of ‘nonsense’ to The Failing New York Times,” he wrote as part of a series of lengthy posts. He also criticized the newspaper’s past election coverage and insisted his popularity was at an all-time high.

The highest Poll Numbers I have ever received. Obviously, people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER! — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) February 3, 2026

“My Poll Numbers are Great!” Trump wrote. “The highest Poll Numbers I have ever received. Obviously, people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER.”

Alas, the recent polling data contradicts those claims. The latest YouGov/The Economist poll shows Trump’s net approval rating at minus 18. In addition, the lowest point of both his first and second terms. Just 38% of Americans approve of his job performance, while 56% disapprove.

Consequently, other surveys paint a similarly shallow picture. An Ipsos poll found 59% disapproval, while Fox News reported a 56% disapproval rating.

Although Donald Trump later shared a favorable McLaughlin poll conducted by a longtime GOP ally, most independent polling shows his approval has been gradually declining.

These numbers come in the wake of immense domestic unrest in the country after people have been protesting and condemning the recent ICE raids that have allegedly abused, arrested, detained and abruptly deported millions of people.

What began as an operation to remove illegal immigrants and criminals from the country has presently become a tool to harass people. Both DHS and ICE drew intense scrutiny after an expert agent, Jonathan Ross, fatally shot 37-year-old Renée Nicole Good. She was a U.S. citizen who died on January 7 in Minneapolis.

As the nation was processing the tragic shooting, a second one also occurred on January 24. Nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti was similarly shot during an anti-ICE protest.

A 7-year-old Minnesota boy named Liam Conejo Ramos was suddenly arrested and detained by ICE agents alongside his father in Texas. The family members who were originally from Ecuador were legally seeking asylum in the US and are not”illegal aliens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

According to Benzinga, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders further added, “Not another penny should be given to ICE or Customs and Border Patrol, unless there are fundamental reforms in how those agencies function.”

In addition, the Senator described ICE as “a domestic military force” and accused agents of “terrorizing” communities while occupying American cities as if under military control.

60% of Americans now say the country is headed in the wrong direction and have blamed the President for trying to turn the nation into an alleged authoritarian leadership.

Jenique Jones, a credit specialist from Bethlehem and a longtime Trump supporter, told CNN’s John King in November last year that she regrets voting for Trump, as he allegedly did not keep his promises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Baisden (@michaelbaisdenlive)

“We changed presidents at the beginning of the year, and the guy who moved into the White House said that he was going to fix it,” King said. “Has he fixed it? Absolutely not,” Jones responded. “I’m definitely waiting for him to fix it.”

Similarly, CNN’s chief data analyst, Harry Enten, stated that Latinos—a major group who voted for Donald Trump in the elections and contributed to his win.

They are now upset with his recent political actions and have reportedly turned away from him due to the unrest from his deportation and immigration policies.