Over 650 Illegal Immigrants Arrested By ICE Across West Virginia With Help From Local Police

With ICE raids continuing across the United States, officers arrested 650 undocumented immigrants in West Virginia during a two-week, statewide operation conducted in coordination with local law enforcement agencies and without protests, federal officials announced, according to the New York Post.

According to a press release issued by ICE on Sunday, the operation ran from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15 and involved 14 local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. ICE teams were deployed in Charleston, Martinsburg, Beckley, Moorefield, Morgantown, and Huntington.

Those arrested allegedly included individuals who pose a threat to society and could compromise national security and public safety. According to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia Acting Field Office Director Michael Rose, “This operation demonstrates how strong partnerships between ICE and West Virginia law enforcement agencies enhance public safety and the integrity of our immigration system.”

How many had criminal records? How many were simply rounded up for how they looked? How many were disappeared? https://t.co/yG0M9Wuqu8 — Lisa (@Lisa_Asillie) January 31, 2026

Rose further added, “By training and supporting our … partners across the state, we’ve expanded local capacity to identify, arrest, and process illegal aliens while ensuring these authorities are exercised professionally and consistent with the law.”

One of the arrested illegal immigrants is Ling Yan, a citizen of China who had previously been taken into custody on two counts of endangering the welfare of children in Ravenna, Ohio. Another arrested illegal immigrant is an Indian citizen named Sagar Singh, whom authorities captured as part of Operation ICE Wall on Jan. 8.

The operation specifically targeted immigrants working on commercial vehicles, and Singh was pulled over after failing to stop at a mandatory brake check station. Other arrested illegal immigrants included individuals with convictions for drug possession, a convicted child sex abuser, and other offenders.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was one of the agencies that worked with ICE, and its top official, Tom Hansen, praised the outcome. Hansen said, “The Sheriff’s Office was impressed with the professionalism and work ethic of the agents and how well they interacted with the citizens and local law enforcement officers.”

He further added, “Working with such a high-caliber group of agents who were assigned to Jefferson County made the decision to support the initiative worthwhile. We are also gratified that through this program, we have had the opportunity to remove numerous dangerous criminals from our community.”

🚨 BREAKING: ICE just confirmed the ARREST of 650 illegals in West Virginia as part of an operation with local law enforcement — NO RIOTS, NO VIOLENCE Imagine that. Red states do it right! pic.twitter.com/Iv55pjmk7i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 1, 2026

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey also commented on the operation, saying, “Through our collaboration under the 287(g) program, they have removed dangerous illegal immigrants from our communities and made our state safer for families and law-abiding citizens.”

With support from local law enforcement and government officials, ICE agents in West Virginia have drawn praise for the arrests. However, their actions in Minnesota continue to make headlines following the fatal shootings of two residents by federal immigration agents earlier this year. Federal agents shot and killed Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti on Jan. 24 during immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis, sparking national outcry and protests.

Residents in Minnesota have continuously protested the presence of ICE, and clashes between federal agents and demonstrators have become a major issue of concern. Officials and advocacy groups have questioned the use of force and the ethics of current federal immigration policies, and there are ongoing calls for accountability and changes to how enforcement operations are conducted.