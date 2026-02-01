“Exactly What Americans Need to See” — ICE Advertisements Go Viral Before Super Bowl

At least two United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) advertisements have been unveiled in Santa Clara, Calif., ahead of Super Bowl LX.

Libs of TikTok shared two such billboards on X, both of which reference football. It is unclear whether more ICE advertisements were up as of publication, and it is also unknown whether ICE and the Department of Homeland Security will add more billboards in the coming days. Super Bowl LX, between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, takes place in Santa Clara on Sunday, Feb. 8.

“They can’t win without defense. Neither can America,” one poster reads. Another shows several ICE agents with the caption, “Cheering because the home team finally started investing in defense.”

Neither California Gov. Gavin Newsom nor the NFL had addressed the billboards as of Sunday morning. The Libs of TikTok post featuring the images had over 300,000 views and 1,000 reposts at publication.

These epic ads supporting ICE just went up in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl You just know Gavin Newscum is super triggered! pic.twitter.com/cDtvhZDNVb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2026

“Excellent,” read one response to Libs of TikTok. “More of this cultural offense in support of ICE.”

Another X user wrote, “These ads are epic and exactly what Americans need to see right now.”

The advertisements come not only amid anti-ICE protests nationwide, but also as Santa Clara residents bemoan the impending arrival of federal agents. A man dressed as Batman went viral last week for unleashing a profanity-laced tirade at a meeting of the Santa Clara City Council, Authorities Concurrent, and the Santa Clara Stadium Authority. The unidentified man accused local officials of failing to prepare for a potential ICE presence at the Super Bowl, despite knowing for three years that Santa Clara would host the Big Game.

“Look me in the eye,” the man dressed as Batman told the officials. “Can any one of you go home to your children and tell them that you did everything you could to protect their classmates, to protect their grandparents, to protect them? I don’t think you can.”

Not all feedback to the billboards were positive, with many X users blasting Libs of TikTok and Trump supporters in the comment section. Others are already fighting back, as photos are circulating featuring posters in Santa Clara depicting the sapo concho — a Puerto Rican toad — with captions such as “[Expletive] ICE.” Bad Bunny, the popular Puerto Rican musician who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show, has reportedly often featured the sapo concho in music videos.

ICE to conduct immigration enforcement at Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, official says. pic.twitter.com/jXOLjmsFFA — Richy (@bettemup1) January 26, 2026

The NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl has drawn backlash from conservative fans and Trump supporters, given his history of criticizing Trump and ICE. Bad Bunny has previously omitted the U.S. from a recent tour, citing concerns that ICE and DHS could target Hispanic attendees.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie recently told the San Francisco Chronicle that he did not believe there would be a surge of ICE agents in the area during the game. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen also told the Chronicle that he had not heard of any ICE operations tied to the Super Bowl.

Trump has confirmed that he will not attend the Super Bowl, citing travel reasons.