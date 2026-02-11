US Senator Accuses Donald Trump of Trying to ‘Steal the Presidency’

Donald Trump is again facing criticism over his false claims about an alleged faulty 2020 election. Speaking with MS Now host Rachel Maddow, Jon Ossoff, a Democratic Senator, challenged the FBI’s raid in Fulton County.

Recently, Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, was seen at the scene of the raid, and the opposition was not happy with it. During the raid, the FBI confiscated ballots and computers related to the 2020 election, which Trump lost.

Maddow said, “Fulton County officials are suing, trying to block what the Trump administration is doing here. She added, “We are expecting a court to order the Trump administration tomorrow to release the background information that they gave the court, effectively, to allow this search to be done in the first place.”

When asked what he expected from these findings, Ossoff did not hold back. He highlighted how reports indicate the Trump administration relied on conspiracy theories to go ahead with the raid without sufficient evidence.

The 2020 Fulton County election has been a topic of major debate because Trump believes his defeat was entirely planned. There is substantial doubt about this claim, precisely because Biden won that county by a huge margin.

🚨BUSTED: Trump tells NBC he “doesn’t know” why Tulsi Gabbard was there when federal agents seized ballots in Georgia. But in a letter to Congress, Gabbard explained exactly why: “My presence was requested by the President.” Trump also claims “I wasn’t involved,” then… pic.twitter.com/xQiohvOSJp — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 5, 2026

Addressing the situation, Ossoff says, “I think the bottom line is this: we would be naive not to expect dirty tricks.” While criticizing the president, he states, “This man tried to steal the presidency when he lost it the first time.”

Ossoff also claimed the Democrats are not just going to sit by and watch. They will make “an unprecedented effort to get out the vote and to defend the voting rights.” He further said the “best insurance against dirty tricks is landslide margins of victory.”

Trump has been making headlines with his comments on nationalizing the voting system. Such efforts by the federal government to expand control are facing pushback from critics.

When asked about the raid in an interview, Trump only said, “Why would anybody be upset that they went in and they got the ballots…That’s been under review and under investigation for years…they got a court order…A liberal judge signed a court order allowing them to pick them up…I’m not involved in it, but they are checking and inspecting the ballots.”

However, he dodged the question when asked about Gabbard’s presence. This appeared to contradict because Gabbard herself had claimed she was sent by Trump.

Contrary to the blatantly false and slanderous accusations being made against me by Members of Congress and their friends in the propaganda media, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence has and will continue to take action under my statutory authorities to secure our… pic.twitter.com/eX4Kdnp8oU — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) February 3, 2026

In a statement posted by Gabbard on X, she mentioned, “My presence was requested by the President and executed under my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security…”