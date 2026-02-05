Politics

Donald Trump Washes His Hands of Gabbard Over FBI Raids

Published on: February 5, 2026 at 8:22 AM ET

Trump claimed he had no idea why she went to Georgia.

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Trump told NBC's Tom Llamas that he doesn't know why Tulsi Gabbard was present at the FBI raid in Georgia (Photo Credit: The White House and U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence/Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump recently sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC’s Tom Llamas, where he was questioned regarding his recent policies and government conduct. Llamas also asked him about the FBI’s recent raid in Georgia.

FBI agents raided the Fulton County jurisdiction in Georgia, a black-majority area that facilitated Trump’s defeat in the state more than five years ago. Tulsi Gabbard, the United States Director of National Intelligence, was present at the scene, overseeing the raid.

During the raid, the FBI seized ballots and computers related to the 2020 election. It was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation regarding election fraud. Trump continues to claim that his defeat in 2020 was all planned.

During the interview, Trump stated, “Why would anybody be upset that they went in and they got the ballots…That’s been under review and under investigation for years…they got a court order…A liberal judge signed a court order allowing them to pick them up…I’m not involved in it, but they are checking and inspecting the ballots.”

When Llamas asked Trump why Tulsi Gabbard was present at the election facility in question, Trump threw her under the bus, promptly replying, “I don’t know, but a lot of the cheating comes from—it’s international cheating.” he shot a question at Llamas, “Do you think China tries to influence our election?”

Llamas replied to his question stating foreign governments influence many affairs in the country. Trump then commented, “She’s foreign governments.”

Donald Trump’s comments regarding Gabbard’s visit to Georgia at the NBC interview, completely contradicted her own, who claimed to have been present there as the president’s representative. She published a letter to Congress on her X account on Monday. In the letter addressed to Warner and Rep. Jim Himes, Gabbard stated, “For a brief period of time, I accompanied FBI Deputy Director Bailey and Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge Pete Ellis in observing FBI personnel executing that search warrant, issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia pursuant to a probable cause finding.”

She added, “My presence was requested by the President and executed under my broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security, including counterintelligence (CI), foreign and other malign influence, and cybersecurity.”

During the NBC interview, Trump also mentioned that he doesn’t agree with her tweets regarding her theories on Italians and satellites. “If China or any of these countries are involved in our elections, that would bring her into it,” he claimed.

