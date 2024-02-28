Former Trump Employee Cautions About Donald Trump, Says He Has Recently ‘Gotten More Unhinged’

Sarah Matthews, a former member of the inner circle of ex-President Donald Trump, issued a cautionary note on Sunday, alerting the public to the increasing intensity of his comments. She urged voters to pay close attention to his language, highlighting concerns about the unsettling nature of his recent comments. Matthews, who parted ways with the Trump administration on the day of the tumultuous 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, voiced her concerns during an interview on MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki, as per reports from HuffPost. “I do think that he’s [Trump] gotten more unhinged in his rhetoric,” Matthews said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo By Win McNamee

She further said, “Obviously, Donald Trump’s first four years in office were marked by lots of controversies, but I think that type of rhetoric that he’s using today, it’s really concerning. It’s almost Hitler-esque in a way, especially when he talks about things like immigration, saying things like ‘poisoning the blood of our country.'” As reported by The Hill, Matthews was referring to the former president's statements from late last year, in which he asserted that immigrants entering the U.S. are "destroying the blood of our country." These remarks have also been likened to those made by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Matthews further added, “I mean, he is trying to prey on people’s worst instincts and get them angry and riled up. That is something he tends to do, but it’s just the rhetoric that he’s using is really concerning to me now.” Matthews argued that Trump poses a “threat” to the country's democracy. She encouraged voters to pay close attention to Trump's words, suggesting that they speak volumes about his intentions and beliefs. She said, “You just have to look at what he’s saying and pay close attention when he says things like he’s going to be a ‘dictator on day one.'" This refers to Trump's promise in December to act as a dictator for a day if he were reelected, to secure the southern border.

Matthews continued, “And not even just his words. He showed us already what a second Trump term would look like. By the way, his first term ended because look, he cannot accept the fact that he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden, so then he tried to overturn a free and fair election and helped incite an insurrection on our nation’s capital.” Psaki then asked Matthews whether she would support President Biden if the 2024 election happened like the 2020 contest between Biden and Trump. To this, she said, “I have said that if it is a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a general election, that even if I don’t agree with the policies of President Biden, that I would put policy aside and I would cast my vote for him for democracy."

She further said, “Because I look at Donald Trump, and this is someone who has shown us he will not uphold the Constitution. And so, there is no question in my mind then that I would be voting for Joe Biden.” Matthews also mentioned on Sunday that her support lies with Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley. She said, “I’m really encouraged to see her performance last night in South Carolina, I know she lost. But look, she garnered 40 percent of the vote, and that shows there is a faction in the Republican Party that wants to leave Donald Trump behind and so it gives me hope for the future.”