Former Model Claims Donald Trump Groped Her 'Like a Piece of Meat' in the 90s: "I Felt Disgust..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Former model Stacey Williams has come forward with allegations that Donald Trump groped and sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s after being introduced by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. She described the situation as a “twisted game” between the two men. This adds to the long list of charges against the Republican presidential candidate and former president. Williams added that she casually dated Epstein for a brief period, who later passed away by suicide in prison in 2019 after being found guilty of sexual offenses.

Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom during his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael M. Santiago)

While recalling the incident, the former model claimed that Trump forcibly drew her close and groped her, touching her breasts, waist, and buttocks, as reported by Raw Story. She described feeling frozen by confusion as the incident took place. At the same time, Williams noticed Trump and Epstein exchanging smiles. Although she had already shared some of her accusations on social media, The Guardian reported that she gave more detailed information on a call with the group Survivors for Kamala on Monday.

Following the alleged incident, Williams recounted that she and Epstein departed the Trump Tower, during which Epstein grew angry towards her. She further said, “I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat." The controversial history of Epstein's sexual abuse was something that Williams denied knowing about. He was later regarded as one of the most popular and prolific pedophiles in modern history.

BREAKING - YOUR REACTION - election in 13 days: Stacey Williams, a former model, has now accused Donald Trump of groping her at Trump Tower in 1993, describing it as part of a "twisted game" between him and Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/0uUVKhErZ4 — @Marine warrior (@mohid85419) October 24, 2024

In light of these allegations, Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Trump’s campaign, shared a statement denying any wrongdoing. She wrote, “These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign.” In the meantime, around two dozen women have come forward with accusations against the former president, who has been found guilty of several felonies, alleging sexual misconduct spanning several decades. These claims include disturbing reports of Trump grabbing and kissing them without their consent.

For instance, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty in May 2023 on charges of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room during the 1990s. The jury's decision to give Carroll a substantial $5 million damage award frustrated the former president even more. The Republican presidential contender was also found guilty of defaming Carroll after she filed the complaint. However, according to AP News, Trump did not attend the announcement of the verdict and soon vented his rage on social media, saying he didn't even know who Carroll was and called the decision a disgrace. Additionally, he claimed it was a part of the ongoing "witch hunt" against him.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)