Fernando Alonso Fuels Taylor Swift Dating Rumors With Recent Comments

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has hilariously responded to rumors that he is secretly dating Taylor Swift. The 41-year-old Spanish driver posted a five-second TikTok video on Monday, set to the tune of Swift's hit song Karma. In the clip, Alonso is seen scrolling on his phone before looking at the camera and winking. “Race week era,” he captioned the post, referencing the Grammy winner’s ongoing “Eras Tour.” Page Six reported that the two-time world champion also referenced Swift’s song 22 when he commented, Feeling 33.

🎥| Fernando Alonso hilariously posts a TikTok using Taylor’s “Karma” in response to the rumors that they’re dating which came from his fans just poking fun at the situation at hand😄pic.twitter.com/QYHHpHW9xr — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 24, 2023

The rumors about the popular F1 racer dating the Lavender Haze songstress began on the popular blind item Instagram account, DeuxMoi, last week. “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso,” an anonymous email, which was shared on DeuxMoi's Instagram Stories, read. “According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

Although DeuxMoi has accurately predicted new celebrity couplings on dozens of occasions, the email was posted in the “deux are you looking for” segment, which is for “entertainment purposes only.” “Some of the emails posted are complete BS,” the account owner clearly warned. DeuxMoi had earlier broken the story about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's split too on their Instagram account.

According to Sports Illustrated, there is "zero evidence to back the speculation up" regarding Alonso and Swift's rumored relationship, and now the Spanish F1 champion has taken to social media to add fuel to the fire. Fans of the Grand Prix were quick to react to the rumors. “Fernando please confirm or deny, was mastermind written about you,” one fan joked in the comments section of his TikTok. “Taylor Swift actually wrote Anti-Hero about Fernando Alonso,” another fan added. Tom Bellingham from P1 With Matt & Tommy shared the video on Twitter, writing: "Fernando posting a TikTok listening to Taylor Swift. He knows". A fan on Twitter, named Kai, tweeted, "The fella was born to be a menace."

Fernando posting a TikTok listening to Taylor Swift. He knows 😂😂😂😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LTs3FUG573 — Tom Bellingham (@TomP1Bellingham) April 24, 2023

The fella was born to be a menace. — Kai (@TheKopSings) April 24, 2023

Fans of Taylor Swift have been enjoying the distraction during the four-week break in April, while the F1 world is gearing up for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, followed by the Miami Grand Prix on 5-7 May. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will host the first sprint race of the season, which is likely to have a new format from last year. However, this will not be confirmed until later this week.

The Love Story singer had performed at the 2016 United States Grand Prix. She is currently single after splitting from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. “It wasn’t dramatic,” a source said, noting that the relationship “just ran its course.” Meanwhile, Alonso is also single after splitting from journalist Andrea Schlager earlier this month.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

“We have been lucky enough to share a fantastic time together, and it will continue to be so, but on a different form of affection,” Alonso shared his thoughts regarding his breakup in an Instagram post. “As you have probably seen, we have continued working on and off track on various projects together also during this time, and we will keep doing so with deep love and respect for each other,” the 32-time Grand Prix winner added.