Taylor Swift Enjoys "Post-Breakup" Dinner With Close Pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have recently spilt after being in a relationship for six years, and Swift has been busy with her Eras Tour, but recently she took a night out and spent time with her close pals, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. According to Page Six, the newly single Lavender Haze songstress hit the town with her pals Reynolds and Lively, and the trio headed for dinner to Casa Cipriani, an upscale Italian restaurant, in downtown Manhattan on Wednesday. Swift was seen wearing a green off-the-shoulder top, which she paired with a brown bag. The Grammy winner accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace and matching hoop earrings, as she swept her tresses back into a low bun.

Swift was joined by Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively and the Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds. They were also seen getting into the same white car, and the group headed to dinner at the celebrity hotspot.

According to AS Entertainment, despite Swift not officially confirming her breakup with Alwyn, fans believe there are other subtle clues that the rumors are true. Over the weekend, Swift subtly revealed how she was doing in the wake of her breakup with the Conversations with Friends actor. During her concert in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, she spotted a fan holding up a sign from her You Belong With Me video that read, “You OK?” While performing Delicate, Swift, 33, responded with a firm thumbs-up gesture.

According to People, a few of Swift's close friends have unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram, including Swift's brother Austin Swift, Ryan Reynolds, and the Haim sisters — Este, Alana, and Danielle — after Alwyn and Swift called it quits in recent weeks. Eagle-eyed fans did not fail to take note that as of Thursday, the stars no longer follow Alwyn, 32, who still follows both Austin and Reynolds.

And now with Austin, Ryan, Blake and the Haim sisters unfollowing Joe today on Instagram?! — Taylor Swift Sweden 💛 (@TSwiftSweden) April 20, 2023

While Swift is coping with her recent break-up, she has been spotted several times heading to dinner with friends in New York City and is continuing with her highly praised Eras Tour. Alwyn, on the other hand, has kept a relatively low profile following the split. The 32-year-old was spotted solo for the first time popping out of a hotel in London since news of the breakup came to light. The Stars at Noon actor reportedly looked disheveled while leaving the hotel as he talked on the phone. He was dressed in a fuzzy black zippered jumper, baggy blue jeans, and tan work boots while carrying a camel-colored cardigan.

The former couple previously raised suspicion that their romance was on the rocks when fans noticed that the English actor had not been spotted supporting the Anti-Hero songstress on her blockbuster Eras Tour, which launched on March 17. They had been dating for 6 years at this point and reports suggest that they have split amicably.