Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Looks Eerily Similar To Sister Kim in New Racy Photo: "She's Edited..."

For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, fashion isn’t just a passion—it’s practically a competitive art form. Each sister boasts a signature style that’s always evolving and anything but dull. Known for turning heads with their glamorous Christmas celebrations and Insta-worthy holiday looks, this year, Kourtney Kardashian began the buzz by revealing her festive look way ahead of schedule. Fans weren’t just surprised—they were critical, with many accusing the reality star of seemingly copying her younger sibling Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals her festive look in her Instagram post.

With a series of images featuring vivid red Christmas trees, festive balloons, and gorgeous Poinsettias, Kourtney displayed her lavish holiday setup. As reported by the Irish Star, she drew attention to the photo in which she wore a green velvet minidress with white fur and a red bow at the collar. She paired it with stunning red leather thigh-high boots and bauble earrings. Even while her ensemble was designed to evoke a fun, festive elf mood, many fans couldn't help but remark how much it resembled her sister Kim's signature look. One Reddit user commented, "She looks more original Kardashians than the others do. She’s edited herself to look more like Kim about 15 years ago."

Another person commented, "She's cosplaying as a younger Kim to fulfill Travis' fantasies LMAO." A third Reddit user agreed to this and said, "Omg 10000%!!! I literally thought this was an old picture of Kim." Another social media user criticized the reality star and said, "Didn’t realize what page I was looking at and didn’t know who this was for a hot minute. She’s gotten so weird ever since getting with Travis. The whole relationship is bizarre." A fifth person also claimed, "No joke I didn’t know who this was. I had to stare to realize it was Kourtney."

In a similar instance, Kim recently came under fire from fans after wearing an outfit that appeared to be inspired by Bianca Censori, the new wife of her ex-husband Kanye West. The reality star posed in the woods on Sunday, sharing an incredibly unconventional look on Instagram. She sported a low-cut white top that accentuated her cleavage, paired with a white thong tied at the sides and brown boots. Completing the eye-catching ensemble, Kim topped it off with a balaclava, an accessory also frequently worn by Censori, sparking plenty of online comparisons.

It is reasonable to attribute Kim's current Censori-like outfit choices to West's influence. As reported by The Mirror, it's widely believed that the Yeezy mogul drastically transformed Kim's wardrobe throughout their time together, frequently criticizing her prior styles. Kim even disclosed that when West got rid of her collection, which included more than 200 pairs of shoes, she was brought to tears. Kim told her sister Kourtney in a candid moment on The Kardashians that she became completely reliant on West's wardrobe guidance. He has had a similar effect on his new wife, Censori, who many say has lost her identity as she now adopts his style so much.