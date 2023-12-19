Here's How the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Have Decorated Their Homes for Christmas

The Kardashians stars are renowned for their long-time reality television presence, as well as the success and fame the show has earned them. The show features Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner navigating their lives and relationships with their 'momager,' Kris Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner clan also has an extravagant lifestyle with its many flamboyant parties, and the holiday season means decor time! It’s time for the trees to be brought out, lights to be hung, mistletoes carefully placed, fake snow, and authentic baubles. Well, the last two are perhaps exceptions to this family and are just a very tiny fragment of decorations the reality stars put up each year! As per Elle UK reports, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have upped their Christmas decor game this year. Let's take a look...

1. Kim's Christmas Trees

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Kim did not skimp out on decorations this year in the slightest! The SKIMS mogul went all out this year, especially when it came to Christmas trees. This year, she decided to go with a 'White Christmas' theme to bring in the holiday. The mother of four took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a glimpse of her stunning $60 million home in California. Her spacious hallway, living room, bathroom, and yard were all graced by the presence of some finely decorated trees. The vibe couldn’t get more authentic than what appeared to be miniature pine trees seemingly dusted in snow in her hallway, arranged linearly. Suffice it to say her home presently looks enchanting and magical.

2. A Live Piano Performance in Kim's House

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Growing up, one would often have a dream of being woken up by a rather pleasant sound of a bird chirping away or something similarly soothing. But can you possibly imagine being awoken by Grammy-winning piano artist Philip Cornish?! Like, how unreal is that! Well, it appears Kim went all-out when it came to her music, too. The reality star took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her morning. The story revealed Cornish skillfully playing a few melodious carols, working his magic with the keys. The star wrote in her story: “It’s December! So that means @philipthekeys is here to wake us up with some Christmas music magic!” That’s one fine way to wake up!

3. Kim's 3-D Reindeers

Image Source: TikTok | @kimandnorth

As mentioned earlier, Kim decided to embrace a white aesthetic in terms of her decorations this year. The entrepreneur didn’t just stop at a mere plethora of trees and lights but also decided to get a pair of customized 3D reindeer standing beside each other. She took to TikTok, offering a more panoramic view of the scene. Another highlight was her gigantic tree standing tall, close to her fireplace, and the white stockings that hung above it. The two adorable creatures added a more lively aura to the festive atmosphere inside the house.

4. Khloé's Whimsical Dining Room

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

Khloé loves transforming her home during holidays or her kids' birthdays, and it appears the festive season is in full bloom at her place! The mother of two took to her Instagram Story to share a glimpse of her home, and especially the dining room. Like her sister Kim, Khloé too had reindeer right next to her sparkly and well-illuminated tree. They look pristine with their white color and almost larger-than-life presence. But she didn’t leave her living room for just that. The Good American founder also decorated her table with what appeared to be artificial leaves with lights surrounding exquisite glassware.

5. Kourtney's 'Elf-Tastic' Tree

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

The Poosh ambassador seems to have an affinity for Santa's helpers this year, as she gave them a prime spot on her tree. The reality star shared a glimpse of the decor in the living room of her and her husband's stunning Calabasas mansion on Instagram. Right into view came a gorgeous and lush tree with twinkling lights that glowed brightly. Additionally, she seemed to be holding a stack of elves, insinuating that the tree was going to have plenty of them! Furthermore, she wrote in her story, “Elf season has begun.” Kourtney is yet to share a picture of the complete look. Additionally, she also added a few traditional baubles. For a touch of luxury, the reality star threw in a luxe purple purse from Chanel.

6. Kylie's Many Santa Claus and Snowman Ornaments

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Kylie is a popular fashion icon and is known to possess a keen eye for style. The mother of two began Christmas decorations rather early this year. Sometime around November, Kylie took to the Meta platform to share her preparations, which seemed to be underway at the time. It appears that she has one of the largest trees in comparison to the rest of her sister’s. The Kylie Cosmetics pioneer shared a picture of the glimmery tree that boasts Santa Claus and Snowman figurines in an antique style in vast numbers. This love for many figurines is perhaps a result of her mom's strong affinity for classic Christmas ornaments.

7. Kendall's Popcorn Adorned Tree

Image Source: Instagram | @kendalljenner

Supermodel Kendall is renowned for having a penchant for adventure and new experiences! The Calvin Klein ambassador shared pictures of her ideal Christmas vibe at home, and although it may seem odd, it looked pretty cool in her pictures! Amid a rather rustic vibe stood a massive tree decorated entirely with ornaments galore and lights that twinkled beautifully in the background. But instead of what would be streamers or perhaps garlands to adorn the tree, Kendall seemingly chose a string of popcorn that hugged her X-mas tree. This idea is an amalgam of yummy and genius!

8. Kendall's Embroidery Stockings

Image Source: Instagram | @kendalljenner

Regardless of a popcorn-themed tree, Kendall has pretty good taste in terms of decorations, like the rest of her siblings. The reality star’s known to have a pretty keen eye when it comes to style and aesthetics. In a carousel on Instagram, she shared an ethereal picture featuring another beautifully decorated tree beside a fireplace. Now, while her sister Kim chose to go all-white with her stockings, Kendall decided to choose the path of technicolor for stockings. These were no ordinary pairs of stockings; each one had a base color of red and had unique and dextrous embroidery etched on them.

