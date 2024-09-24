Fans Think Eminem Was 'Trying to Tell Us' About Diddy's Dark Side All Along With Scathing Song Lyrics

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Eminem's scathing verse in the song Fuel has gained renewed traction amid Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest in New York. Fans on social media now feel that the 51-year-old had been trying to warn people about Diddy's shady businesses, but no one paid attention. The Last Night rapper was arrested for the alleged sex trafficking charges on September 17, 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

One particular verse from the song is on everyone's radar following Diddy's arrest: I'm like a R-A-P-E-R. Got so many S-As (huh). Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he? The musician purposefully left out one 'p' in the Rapper (which says 'r-per') and shortened the word 'essay' to 'SA,' a short form of sexual assault, hoping the double meaning lyrics could indicate crimes against Diddy, as per The Sun.

However, the lyrics, which seemed random back then, make much more sense now and, according to many, couldn't be more direct, making fans crazy over Eminem's constant warnings. For instance, a user on X, formerly Twitter, @spiderthenics, wrote, "Fuel is going crazy viral cuz of them Diddy lines damn Eminem ahead of the curve." @BeautifulTakes noted, "Funny how quickly it changed. Everyone was saying it was a trash bar when it first came out but now he's 'spitting.'"

Eminem is always ten steps ahead of everyone



He always has been. — Kewin (@spiderthenics) September 23, 2024

More people realized the song's ambiguity like @OhioTide who lauded Eminem, "I think it's funny that people are now listening to him. He's been saying this for years." @AryanGamezYT echoed, "Eminem is just the master predictor, what can I say." @ItsYaFlyBoiCas was in awe of Eminem's songwriting talent: "Honestly, I was shook when I heard those lines! He's always fire with wordplay and this was an INSANE way to call someone out!"

@BigT44DFS called Eminem the G.O.A.T, "Only @Eminem could throw Diddy under the bus without many catching it. No one will ever be better with wordplay." An Eminem fan, @tn_0o7, took a jibe at people for waking up late. "People paying attention to Eminem's verse in Fuel about Diddy now lol. Where were y'all a few months back?"

How come none of yall told me Eminem WENT OFF on Diddy and said he was goin to be arrested on this Fuel Remix, days before it happened? WTH is goin on at Interscope/Aftermath and do they got the drop on the Diddler? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PGu59jpw2d — Scru🇳🇬 (@scrufacejean) September 19, 2024

The Venom singer has maintained distance from Diddy and frequently took a dig at his immoral acts through his song lyrics. While Fuel indicated Diddy is a 'r-per,' the song's remix version, Fuel-Shady Edition, included on the freshly released The Death of Slim Shady, also highlighted that the disgraced rapper has some connection with the death of assassinated hip-hop star Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., as per Variety.

Diddy Combs is currently facing an onslaught of legal issues regarding crimes like sex trafficking by force and coercion, racketeering conspiracy, as well as transportation to engage in prostitution. Moreover, it seems he predicted his arrest back in 1999 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying they would 'shut down' the parties he threw. "They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time. But we ain't gonna stop, we gonna keep on having fun. Bringing people together for all walks of life."

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).