The prime suspect in the Tupac Shakur murder case is expected to be released from prison after he won the bail bid of $750,000. The gangster and drug dealer were charged with the deceased rapper's murder in September 2023. Duane "Keffe D" Davis isn't the accused gunman but the leader of the group that conspired in the killing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Boyd

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘Hamster Brain,’ For Linking Up His Name With Jeffrey Epstein

Ahead of his trial, Keffe D has been granted bail as a judge at Las Vegas District Court set the amount on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Since being arrested, the suspect has been under strict protection at Clark County Detention Center. However, the condition is that he can walk out of jail as a freeman if he can pay the bail fees, reported Radar Online.

The catch here is that even if Keffe D can cough up the ordered amount, he'd be under house arrest with a monitor tied to his ankle until the date of his trial, which is June 2024. He was accused of orchestrating the murder of then-25-year-old Shakur, who was shot dead in a driveway in Las Vegas in 1996.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

The confessed gangster's legal team fought tooth and nail for his release, citing many reasons, like his deteriorating health after battling cancer. Apparently, the prosecutors claim the 60-year-old is a threat that cannot be left roaming on the streets. However, his lawyers defended their client and said he was too weak to commit more crimes.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Accuses Feds of Hiding Evidence Related to His Death: “We Need More Answers”

His attorneys argued, "If Duane is so dangerous and the evidence so overwhelming, why did [police and prosecutors] wait 15 years to arrest Duane for the murder of Tupac Shakur?" They also denied a phone call from jail where his son said, "He heard there was a green light on Duane's family."

Also Read: Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden for His Multiple Indictments, Claims He's 'Entitled to Presidential Immunity'

"[Keffe D] never threatened anyone during the phone calls," the gangster's public defender, Robert Arroyo, claimed in a filing. "Furthermore, [prosecutors'] interpretation of the use of 'green light' is flat-out wrong." They [his lawyers] added, "We believe he can," reported The Guardian.

Judge Carli Kierney heard arguments from Keefe D's legal team and Las Vegas Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGacomo and passed his bail decision. However, in his statement, Kierney argued that Shakur's murder suspect is infamous as the "brutal leader of a gang." The judge added, "There are lots of people who are still scared of him."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

His bail was finalized at $750,000, but Keffe D's public defender, Arroyo, said he isn't sure if his client can make the payment. But while addressing the reporters, he said, "We are hopeful," after Tuesday's hearing.

Keffe D has vehemently denied his involvement in Shakur's assassination, but he admitted to being in the Cadillac with three other passengers when a person shot the rapper dead. His team argued that the gangster revealed the details of the night for "entertainment purposes."

But the police department believes they have found the killer. "Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime," Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said when they arrested Keffe D. "And he orchestrated the plan that was carried out."

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Receives Criticism After Saying He Wants The US Economy To Crash This Year

Seth Meyers Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's New 'Pants' Story: "Let Me See If I Have This Right..."