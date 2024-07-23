Tupac Shakur's Murder Suspect Has Film Offers and TV Shows Lined Up Ahead of His Prison Release

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur'smurder suspect, is set to be released from prison and before he can even come out, he's been offered an array of film offers with huge financial gains, as per The Sun. It has been reported that major TV networks are lined up to sign him for movies and reality shows to tell his side of the story on the big screen.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Marcus

Additionally, his lawyer Carl Arnold has been asked to film reality TV shows where they'd showcase his efforts to save Keffe D from life imprisonment if he's found guilty in rapper Shakur's murder case. His attorney is equally keen to strike the right deal with broadcasters to narrate their story and they are optimistic about the lucrative business offers once Judge Carli Kierny releases him.

Arnold exclusively told the outlet, "We get approached with that since the inception of the case ever since I got on board. Different news agencies, [and] different TV shows have all come up and said, 'Hey, when Keefe gets out, we want to follow you. We want to see the preparation of defense.' Trust me, nobody's written me a contract yet."

BREAKING NEWS: Tupac murder: Keffe D secures $750K bail to leave Las Vegas jail pic.twitter.com/rr6c57rQ5E — 2pacunlimited.eth 𓃮 (@2pacunlimited) June 21, 2024

However, the lawyer admitted he's fully on board to sign either a film, a reality show, or even a documentary about his fight to earn freedom for his client Keffe D. He also noted that the money that'd be generated from these deals would help the gangster pay bills of his services and would also help his "legacy" as an attorney. The suspect's Bail Reconsideration hearing is set for July 23, 2024.

The detectives have dedicated close to three decades of their lives to investigating who was behind Shakur's murder during a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip on September 7, 1996. "Many people who did not believe the murder of Tupac Shakur was important to this police department, I am here to tell you: That was simply not the case," said Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill, as per CBS News.

Keffe D was found as the major suspect in the drive-by shooting case with authorities presenting strong evidence to build a solid case against him. Back in September 2023, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a news conference Davis "will appear in court in the next few days" to determine his custody case and court's trial date. The 61-year-old self-described "hardened gangster" is the last living suspect in the case.

Happy Birthday to one of the greatest rappers of all time Tupac Shakur. 🎂🎂 #tupacshakur #2pac #birthday pic.twitter.com/NxkRGuJjK8 — Tamala Rae (@tamala_rae) June 16, 2024

The gangster's family has also boasted about making "some serious cash" with TV, media, and a potential film deal on his life. A Las Vegas friend of Keffe's family said, "There has been a lot of stress from Keefe’s plight and concern that the family could lose their home should [the] bill mount up. So far they have kept his money issues separate from their world, but doubts remain as to how long that lasts."

Furthermore, the attorney wants this story to be immortalized in the media, "When I'm dead and gone, we have to preserve this thing. It's a legacy. It's a legacy case. And so it is like Johnnie Cochran [O.J. Simpson's lawyer], we could still go watch that old film of him and that if it doesn't fit, you must acquit. And so that's what I'm saying. This is the legacy of one of the legacies that I'm leaving when I leave this planet. So of course, if somebody wants to film it - let's go."