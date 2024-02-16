Fans Suspect a Feud as Selena Gomez Leaves This Eyebrow Raising Comment Under Taylor Swift’s Picture

After displaying a contentious friendship at the Golden Globes last month, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have not been photographed together. Swift was spotted having a wild time with her friends following her boyfriend Travis Kelce's victory in Super Bowl LVIII this past weekend. The Lover hitmaker was seen posing with her girl gang which included Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice, and others as they watched the big game in their opulent suite, according to a sweet update posted on Swift's fan page on Instagram. The candid post was captioned, "@taylorswift with her friends at the Super Bowl." The Wolves hitmaker was quick to respond to her lifelong best friend's fun-filled photo, sending in the comments a black heart emoji and a dejected, weeping emoji.

Image Source: Instagram | @swiftutation

As per The US Sun, fans quickly noticed Gomez's disappointed remark and voiced their astonished opinions, "We wish you were there too queen," one die-hard fan wrote. "Omg Queen why the crying emoji," a second fan commented. "This is wild," said a third shocked fan. One of the fans shared a comforting message for the Same Old Love songstress, "I'm sorry you missed out sel but I'm sure Taylor has something up her sleeve for the 2 of you. She is unpredictable. It'll be ok. Hugs."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin (@swiftutation)

Swift and Gomez share a beautiful friendship that started in 2008. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way," the Wildest Dreams songstress said of her bestie in a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."In the meanwhile the Single Soon songstress had kind words for Swift too, "There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do. She has shown up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Polk

Gomez, who has been good friends with the Bad Blood songstress for over fifteen years, watched the Super Bowl on TV rather than attending the star-studded game in Las Vegas. As per Buzzfeed News, few of their fans suspected that they are going through a rough patch while others simply dismissed any feud between the two by saying, “She’s sad because she’s not there [...] they genuinely are her friends too,” one fan reasoned, while another fan questioned, “She’s just missing her friend, what’s wrong w that?”