Penelope Disick Gives a Peek of Her Opulent Life in Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s $11M Mansion

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 10-year-old daughter Penelope lives in the lap of luxury in mom's sprawling $11 million mansion. On June 23, 2023, Penelope shared a TikTok video on a joint account with her mother, giving a glimpse into her envy-inducing bedroom.

The young girl's room tour is enough to make fans jealous. The preteen panned the camera across her spacious room, featuring a white dressing table with Hollywood makeup lights around the mirror and a fluffy white swivel chair sitting in front of the table, reported The Mirror.

Penelope's bedroom has a poolside view from her window; the stunning natural light brightens the room. The camera then moved to her marble ensuite bathroom filled with luxury brand Drunk Elephant's bath products and supplements from her mother's brand, Lemme. More skincare products lay on her shower shelf. The bathing area had a waterfall showerhead.

She then showed off her drawers, neatly organized with brushes, skin and makeup essentials, and accessories like hairbands and clip-ons. The video clip had serene and calm music in the background; however, the comments were turned off.

The Calabasas mansion in Los Angeles, which Kardashian calls home, was previously owned by NFL star wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson. She bought it in 2014 for $7.45 million, reported The US Sun. The American media personality renovated the 11,500-square-foot Tuscan-style abode according to her taste.

Image Source: TikTok | @pandkourt

She now resides there with her three kids she shares with ex-husband Disick: 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign. After her divorce from Disick, Kardashian dated and married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022.

The family is about to grow bigger. Penelope will be promoted to a big sister to Kardashian and Barker's soon-to-be-born baby. The Poosh founder recently announced her pregnancy during Barker's live concert, and the entire Kardashian clan is celebrating. It will be the couple's first child together. The couple also held a gender reveal party where it was revealed that 'Kravis' is expecting a baby boy.

Image Source: TikTok | @pandkourt

Penelope's room is her paradise; in 2019, her dad Disick gave his beloved daughter's room a makeover worth $20,000 on his reality show, Flip It Like Disick. The father-of-three confessed on the show, "Obviously, the most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter Penelope."

He also shared that since the girl lives with both parents, he wants her to feel as comfortable as she feels at her mom's house. "And because she goes back and forth to her mom Kourtney's house because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mom's," he added.

"And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect," concluded Disick. The 40-year-old's makeover for his little girl included a new lamp, chic side tables, huge bedding, a fur throw, a fur rug, a stylish chair, and rainbow tape lights.

