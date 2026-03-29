Ryan Reynolds, who is approaching 50, has recently drawn attention online as fans comment on what they describe as a more “sunken” facial appearance. Many social media users have noted a visible change in his look compared with earlier years.

A series of images shared by Nicki Swift compared the actor’s earlier film roles, including The Proposal and Definitely, Maybe, with his more recent appearance in Deadpool. The comparison suggests a more sculpted and hollow look, with more pronounced cheekbones. The images have sparked discussion among fans, with some questioning whether the changes are natural or influenced by other factors.

Ryan Reynolds shares new photo with the caption: “IYKYK” pic.twitter.com/gD60mYJo7d — ScreenGeek (@RealScreenGeek) March 15, 2026

Reynolds is widely known for portraying the sarcastic antihero Deadpool. Earlier in his career, he gained popularity for his roles in romantic comedies such as Just Friends, where he appeared with softer and fuller facial features associated with a traditional leading-man image.

In recent years, as his roles have shifted toward action and superhero genres, some fans believe his appearance has changed accordingly. Some observers attribute the difference to the natural aging process, noting that facial fat typically decreases over time, which can result in sharper features.

Others have speculated about the possibility of cosmetic procedures, though there has been no confirmation from Reynolds or his representatives. A source cited by Life & Style claimed that the The Proposal star is focused on maintaining a youthful appearance, reportedly through treatments such as Botox, hair coloring, and bronzing. However, these claims remain unverified.

I thought ryan reynolds’ super heavy botox-hasnt-set-yet face was really scary in early interviews but now watching them back I think it’s charming — still lonely.mp3 (@feelingw00zi) August 5, 2024

Fans and online commentators have also pointed to a broader trend in Hollywood, where cosmetic procedures have become more common. Procedures such as buccal fat removal, which reduces fullness in the cheeks, have gained popularity in recent years.

As for his work, Reynolds is set to appear in the R-rated live-action film Animal Friends, scheduled for release on May 1, 2026. He is also reportedly involved in the development of a Marvel project centered on the Uncanny X-Force storyline.