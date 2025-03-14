Hollywood’s Plastic Surgery Nightmares—6 Celebs Who Took It Too Far

Plastic surgery is an inevitable part in the life of celebrities and the stars of Hollywood are also no exception. While some celebrities have found their plastic surgeries to yield positive results, some have experienced the horrors of going overboard with the same. Recently, Will Smith’s puffy face was put under scrutiny as it seemed like it was the result of over use of fillers.

However, Will Smith is not the sole example of a plastic surgery gone wrong. Here is a list of celebrities who found themselves on the wrong side of their plastic surgery.

Jocelyn Wildenstein

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s name cannot be omitted when it comes to celebrities who went overboard with surgeries. A Swiss socialite, she almost seemed to have an obsessive need for plastic surgeries, which is what probably got her the nickname of ‘catwoman’.

After her divorce with Alec N. Wildenstein in 1999 Jocelyn led a lavish life and while the judge had asked her to not get any more plastic surgeries with the alimony money, she clearly did not listen to that and eventually admitted that she had gotten some eye work done to make them look like a cat’s eyes, a procedure she had started while she was married.

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Evlis Presley, is another celebrity to have embraced multiple plastic surgeries with unfavorable results. Having done multiple surgeries, Priscilla’s appearance has changed completely over the years and it cannot be said with certainty that she looks better than she would have if she had aged naturally.

As reported by Vera Clinic, Priscilla had a facelift, cheek fillers, a rhinoplasty, lip line correction, and Botox injection. However, she also made the mistake of getting operated by an unlicensed doctor, which led to disastrous results.

Joan Van Ark

Popular for acting in Knots Landing and Dallas, Joan Van Ark also happened to be a victim of plastic surgery gone wrong. Back in 2020, several industry insiders spoke to Globe, revealing that Joan’s face looked significantly worse, adding, “It’s just sad to see Joan now. She should have left well enough alone 20 surgeries ago.”

Given the kind of look her surgeries ended up giving her, she was gradually not offered much work and her career also suffered badly because of her surgeries.

Donatella Versace

Dr. Dennis Schimpf while talking about Donatella Versace told Express US, “She has had quite the evolution in her appearance. It appears she has had a face and neck lift, improving the overall shape and contour of her face.” He also believed she worked on contouring her cheekbones, received fat grafting and filler, and modified the shape of her chin and jawline.”

Versace herself has only admitted to having done Botox and mentioned that she uses a lot of creams to take care of her skin and hair. However, given the kind of radical difference her looks show, it is evident that she has done more than one plastic surgery and not all of them have yielded good results.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Another notable name in this list of celebrities whose plastic surgery went wrong is Kimberly Guilfoyle. As she left behind her liberal days and got more and more associated with the Trump family, her appearance also changed drastically, and it cannot be said that it changed for the better.

While Guilfoyle never admitted publicly to any of the surgeries she had done, she seems to have gotten lip and cheek fillers, which did her more harm than good. She also lost some weight but that did not help her to retain her natural look and overall the surgeries only affected her face in a negative way.

This list can go on and on as celebrities, despite having a lot of bad results never stop opting for the plastic surgery. One very recent example is also Millie Bobby Brown, who looks ages older than she actually is because of the huge number of surgeries that she has subjected herself to.