Will Smith’s ‘Puffy’ Face Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors—Did He Go Overboard with Fillers?

After the Premio Lo Nuestro award show on February 20, 2025, Will Smith’s performance with India Martinez has drawn a lot of attention. However, besides the chemistry these two had, another thing that has been a source of talking on social media is how Will Smith’s face looked.

The footage of the dance clearly shows Will Smith’s face looking puffy and stiff, which does not really match his performance. While some say this is a result of his weight gain, a New York-based dermatologist has a separate opinion, saying that the actor might have had dermal fillers and that going overboard might have caused the stiff look.

As reported by Daily Mail, Dr Michele Green, a New York-based dermatologist, has explained, ‘Dermal fillers are often used to replace lost volume. As we age, the structural support proteins in the skin deplete, leading to a hollow, gaunt appearance. Dermal fillers can restore volume to these areas, creating a more youthful appearance.’

She also added, “However, if too much filler is used, the individual will appear “over-filled” and puffy. It is possible that Will Smith received too much dermal fillers.”

These fillers are typically used to make the skin look plumper and also for contour purposes when used on the jaw, cheeks, or chin.

Dr Green also said that ‘with the rise of social media, more and more people – men as well as women – are becoming cognizant of their appearances and wish to improve. Many of these individuals will turn to non-invasive cosmetic procedures to subtly improve their appearance with minimal downtime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Martínez (@india_martinez_oficial)

Moreover, given the fact that Will Smith is an actor, his attempts at looking younger make sense professionally as well because the better he looks on screen, the more he will be valued. However, as it is with any kind of plastic surgery, these dermal filler surgeries also, if gone wrong, can cause bad results, leading to a look that is even worse than the original one.

Will Smith or his team has not yet made any comments on the actor’s looks. However, it should be noted here that Will Smith is not alien to plastic surgeries or the baffling results they cause. Back in 2021, when Smith appeared on UK’s One Show to promote his film King Richard, his complexion appeared way too smooth, which led to surprise among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

While one commentator mentioned that Smith looked just as young as when he had started out, another held a rather skeptical opinion and said he looked ‘robotic.’ A similar attitude is being shown to his recent look, which a number of people have blamed on weight gain.

Given the fact that Smith has been publicly vocal over the years about his struggle with weight issues, and in the middle of this performance also his shirt was clinging to his belly when he took off the jacket, his weight might also have something to do with his puffy look, besides the dermal fillers being used excessively.