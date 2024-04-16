Fans Say ‘Coachella Tanked’ After ‘Queen’ Vanessa Hudgens Skips Out for Two Years in a Row

The absence of Vanessa Hudgens from Coachella for the second consecutive year has left fans expressing disappointment and questioning the festival’s allure without the presence of the "Coachella Queen." Vanessa Hudgens, famous for her vibrant Coachella outfits and embodiment of the festival’s spirit, shared a post on her Instagram confirming her absence from Coachella this year. In the post, the actress smiled for the camera in a flowing pink dress, accessorized with jewelry and open-toed sandals. She captained the post, “No Coachella for me this yearrrr. Hope y'all are having the time of your lifeeee.”

Vanessa Hudgens in new photo:



“No Coachella for me this yearrrr. Hope y'all are having the time of your lifeeee” pic.twitter.com/ytjz6buBps — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2024

Despite her cheerful demeanor, fans couldn’t help but feel let down by her absence. Fans took to social media to voice their dismay. One person lamented, “When Queen Coachella don’t go you know it’s trash” Another fan expressed concern, "Again? This is how you know this isn’t gonna be a good Coachella." A third fan shared, “Coachella tanked,” a fourth added, “This is like if the president stopped going to the white house.”

When Queen Coachella don’t go you know it’s trash — Frankie Styles 〽️ (@FrankieStyless) April 13, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Hudgens’ absence from Coachella this year is attributed to her pregnancy, which she revealed last month. Her pregnancy announcement came shortly after her marriage to Cole Tucker, adding another layer of excitement to her personal life but causing fans to miss her presence at events like Coachella. Hudgens' Coachella attendance has been a highlight for fans over the years, and her iconic outfits and infectious energy have contributed to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.

again? this is how you know this isn’t gonna be a good coachella 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G7RM7NFMI8 — anni 💋 (@yuhianka) April 13, 2024

Vanessa's journey, from her High School Musical days to her current role as a soon-to-be mother, continues to captivate fans and add depth to her public persona. Hudgens was formerly linked to her costar, Zac Efron, and she also had a 10-year-long relationship with Austin Butler. In an interview with Nylon, she shared, “I believe in divine timing, and for whatever reason, I wasn’t meant to be in that place any sooner. I’m so grateful to have it later in life because I’m more comfortable with who I am as a human being.”

The actress also revealed how she was confused and felt lost after such major changes in her life. She added, “I woke up at 27 like, ‘I have no idea who I am, what I want, or what I stand for,’ What are the things I actually don’t like about myself? What are the things that I put on a mask for? I realized how much of myself I gave away to others, when I actually was giving away and turning off pieces of myself. When you get older, the sexier boundaries are.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Back then, when she was asked about kids, she exclaimed, “I always thought I would be married at 25, because that's when my mom got married, and then when that didn't happen, I was like, "Oh, OK. So we're just going to shift everything back a bit." I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don't feel panicked about it.”