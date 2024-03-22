Fans of Ariana Madix Are Furious After Seeing this Video of Her Brother and Ex-BF Tom Sandoval

Jeremy Madix, the brother of Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval engaged in a very peculiar conversation during the premiere of The Valley, the spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. As reported by The Sun, the fan page Vanderpump Rules Party released a new video in which it seems Jeremy went too far. Jeremy was seen from the back, but Sandoval was spotted coming toward him, grinning broadly.

Fans of VPR were alarmed when they saw the two intertwined in a protracted, brooding embrace. Sandoval gave Ariana's brother a brief pat on the back as well as a tight embrace. As per the outlet, Jeremy's readiness to hug Sandoval turned off Reddit users as soon as images of the video were posted.

One user commented on the post, "I can’t even fathom my sister doing this. She takes my breakups personally lol. And I haven’t had one where this level of betrayal has happened. If I was Ariana, especially after she has spent this entire season trying to distance herself from Tom, I’d be pissed." Another one added, "Like I do not think for a second that Brad or Logan would go up and give that man a full-on hug … but her brother who she got a job at Sur, who I guarantee she’s probably given money too, he’s going to hug that man."

Ariana and Sandoval's living arrangements are still unstable, even though their breakup occurred more than a year ago. The couple has lived together despite leading different lives since they bought their $2.8 million Valley Village house together in 2019. Ariana also clarified that she disapproves of Sandoval's accusations that she doesn't pay their expenses and that their finances are still so closely linked.

As reported by Bravo TV, she disclosed in an earlier Vanderpump Rules After Show episode, "I have asked repeatedly — for years at this point — for an itemized breakdown of said bills that he's talking about because we would always put money into a joint account and then have that account be the one that was hooked up to all these different things. Bills just come out of it automatically and then, oh, the balance is getting low, we both go put the same amount of money in that account."

However, when Sandoval and Ariana refinanced in 2021, that procedure was altered. She further added, "The account that the mortgage started coming out of was no longer the joint account; It was his account and then that was at the same time that he got his HELOC loan that I co-signed. So, basically, I had asked for this itemized breakdown for so long and he would be like, 'Oh, you owe X amount of money,' and I'm like, 'How did you figure this out?"

Ariana revealed details about her connection with Sandoval in part of the VPR Season 11 premiere. She said in a confessional that when he 'blew up' their life, she wasn't prepared to be 'kicked out' of her home. She acknowledged that despite living together, the ex-couple has a 'no contact policy' and only communicates via his assistant.