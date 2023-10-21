Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 29, 2023. It has since been updated.

Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, is known for her glamorous and seemingly flawless appearance. However, recent unedited pictures of Kris have surfaced, revealing her real skin texture and wrinkles. The photos were taken during a night out in Paris with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after attending Beyoncé's Renaissance show. As mentioned by Mirror, in the pictures, Kris Jenner can be seen confidently stepping out onto the streets of Paris, sporting a sparkly gray blazer, black trousers and an embellished silver bag. The visibility of her wrinkles and natural skin texture stands out most in these images. This starkly contrasts the heavily edited and filtered images often seen on her Instagram account, where her skin appears smooth and flawless.

The revelation of Kris Jenner's real skin has sparked discussions among fans and critics alike. Many have criticized the Kardashian-Jenner family for their frequent use of filters and editing techniques, even during the filming of their reality TV show. With their recent switch from Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E! to a new show on Hulu, fans noticed a change in the appearance of the family members, particularly Kris.

On Reddit, fans expressed their shock at the use of filters on the show. Many have commented about their disbelief on learning that they use filters even on the show and how they didn't know it was possible to do that while video graphing. There were also calls for the family to embrace their natural skin and go au naturale on the show as it would make the fans respect them more.

The contrast in appearance between the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality TV show and other non-Kardashian productions has also been noted. One observant fan pointed out that during Kim Kardashian's appearance on a different show, her skin looked completely different.

They explained, "You could see Kim on Letterman Netflix Doc when they're in CVS, she looks totally different as she's obviously not using the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' specialized film crew. So this regular Letterman film crew don't use all the filters or whatever they do, and you could see her skin was all bumpy and textured and normal! You would never see that on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'"

The unedited pictures of Kris Jenner serve as a reminder that behind the curated images and perfected appearances lies the reality of aging and natural skin texture. While the Kardashian-Jenner family is often celebrated for their beauty and influence, the revelation of unfiltered images challenges the perception of perfection. It sparks important conversations about the pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards and the need for greater authenticity in media representation. Kris Jenner's decision to step out in Paris with her real skin texture and wrinkles on display is a testament to her confidence and willingness to embrace her natural self. Perhaps this will inspire others to embrace their imperfections and redefine beauty standards more inclusively and authentically.

