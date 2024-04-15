Fans Mock Kim Kardashian's 'Unedited' Jawline Pictures: "Kim is Gonna Make Us Delete This"

Kim Kardashian, 43, looked stunning wearing a white custom-made Alaïa gown on the red carpet at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday, for the Breakthrough Prize Honors Ceremony. As per Women's Wear Daily, made of crocodile-embossed leather, the white halter-neck gown had cutouts at the sides and back, as well as a center leg slit. Complementing the ensemble were platform heels adorned with white and clear accents.

Momager Kris Jenner, who wore an all-black outfit— an oversized blazer and an extended skirt, accompanied the SKIMS founder. Fans, however, were surprised by the unedited photos from the event and drew attention to the reality star's awkward jawline. "Wow, you can really see the jaw filler that Kim has. it looks terrible," one fan trolled.

As per The US Sun, one fan mocked the HULU star, "P**p Mama Kris [Jenner] or Kim is gonna make [us] delete this," and added a skull emoji. "Was it raining? What is with the messy wet hair? It’s not a flattering look, sweetie," a second fan noted. "Botched filler, " a third fan claimed while a fourth user asserted, "Jesus, [Kim] looks bad."

This is not the first time the mother of four has been criticized for her 'real appearance'. While attending the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025 for Paris Fashion Week in early March, Kardashian wore a skintight black Balenciaga dress made of sheer lace, tied her dark hair into a tight ponytail, and applied gothic makeup to her face. The event photos prompted fans to comment yet again on Kardashian's features. A fan wrote, "Love the look with the dress and the hair!! Just wish she wasn't so stiff with her hands and jaw." Echoing similar sentiments, another added, "Yes, the clenched jaw was the first thing I noticed. Is her jaw clenched?"

The KUWTK alum has admitted that she had experimented with Botox but denied having undergone plastic surgery. “I had some bruising around my eyes after the procedure, which is totally natural, but because I hadn’t looked into the side effects, I freaked out,” she stated in one of the episodes of her hit reality show. The beauty mogul asserted to Allure in August 2022, "I really, genuinely care about looking good...I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above." Additionally, she stated that she has never gotten eyelash extensions or filler in her lips or cheeks. All she has on her face is a little Botox on her forehead. "But I've chilled, actually," she said of her Botox routine, "No filler. Never filled either one, ever," she concluded when asked about her lips and cheeks.