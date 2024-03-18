Fans Criticize a 'Desperate' Kylie Jenner for Launching Her Own Alcohol Brand Amid Other Products

Serial entrepreneur 'Kylie Jenner has been accused of acting 'desperate' after she launched her vodka seltzer soda on Instagram. One product after another has been launched by the 26-year-old, who evidently has sky-high ambitions and is venturing into every business. Now, it's time for her own alcohol brand, which is set to release nationwide on March 21, 2024. But fans have doubts about her growing empire.

The Hulu star followed in her sister Kendall Jenner's footsteps and released a behind-the-scenes of her Sprinter's variety pack. On the official Instagram page of the alcohol brand, she shared the color palette, the cans, and the making of the drink. Currently, it is available in four flavors: Grapefruit, Lime, Peach, and Black Cherry (per The Sun).

kylie jenner needs to chill, like bro someone stop her, why is she selling so much stuff just stamping her name on it???? skincare/cosmetics/clothes/some baby thing/perfume/vodka????? — sanya (@santhefrogman) March 16, 2024

However, fans on a Reddit thread weren't too pleased about the new vodka drink in the market. Rather, they questioned the reality star's moves on experimenting with her personal brand. A fan, u/baby-ewok, rebuked her by saying, "Why is her personal brand changing every single day? Desperate is the only constant thing in her life." u/Deuces_1234 added, "Wtf am I reading!!! We've had Khy 004, her shitty new fragrance, and now this all in the last few weeks."

Why is Kylie Jenner coming out with a vodka soda — Old Money (@Jearr) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile, a third Reddit fan, u/mimi2893, slammed, "I'm SICK of their businesses like stop, please stop." u/asap4evaa quipped, "The capitalism is capitalizing." Another fan, u/areaunknown_, questioned, "How many businesses is she going to create? [It] seems like everything she does is failing." u/fiddleleaffrigg blasted, "It's giving desperate for money." A confused fan, u/LuvIsLov, asked, "Is she a cosmetic scientist, fashion designer, or beverage expert?"

why is kylie jenner launching a perfume and a seltzer in the same week, making tiktoks like nobody’s business and promoting truly diabolical mobile games in 30 second ads i watch for extra candy crush lives — 🍸 (@loonatherich) March 9, 2024

Instagram users followed suit and called out Jenner for venturing into almost 'everything.' A fan, @ambersky858, commented, "Ok so Friday was clothing, Monday is perfume, Tuesday is Vodka soda, what garbage will they try to sell us tomorrow?" A second user, @seiji82b, rejected, "She doesn't know what to do anymore, and the foundation/ It's just not good."

Kylie (and Kendall?)’s new vodka soda brand Sprinter will be available nationwide starting March 21st 💫



🔗 https://t.co/YSGKcVRPI1 pic.twitter.com/9qf9sad6Wd — Kylie Jenner Source (@jennersource97) March 5, 2024

This has been Jenner's one of many other launches in the past week. Prior to the 'bold and juicy' drink, the millionaire launched her debut fragrance, Cosmic, as part of her successful beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Meanwhile, her clothing brand, Khy, also promised consumers 'high fashion pieces for less.'

Kylie Jenner coming out with a perfume, a seltzer, makeup, & three clothing drops over the span of a month…. Is she in debt or something — ☻ (@chancetarmey) March 15, 2024

In an hour-long interview, Jenner opened up about her approach to living as a public figure and what drives her. "When you share so much, you open yourself up to more comments and more people's opinions of your life," she told The New York Times. Apart from her brands and personal life, she's criticized for her facial transformations. The mother of two addressed these when she said, "It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," referring to the media scrutiny of her physical features. "There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me." But she wants the masses to 'love' her businesses.

Jenner has two new launches, a fragrance Cosmic, which has notes of vanilla musk and star jasmine, about which she said, "I just want everyone to like it." Similarly, for her vodka brand, Jenner admitted she and her family hosted 'rounds and rounds and rounds' of taste tests, and the brand assures bursts of flavors.