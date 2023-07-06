Jennifer Lopez Admits She 'Enjoys Occasional Cocktails' And Defends Her Alcohol Brand

Actor Jennifer Lopez launched her alcohol brand in April 2023. Ever since then, people have been questioning her business venture because it's a long-standing notion that the 53-year-old actress abstains from drinking. So, why a liquor brand? Well, Lopez herself put all the confusion to rest by coming out and defending her brand.

Delola is the name of her cocktail brand, which promotes the idea of "healthy drinking." The brand advertises itself as containing natural flavors and having low calories. It resonates with J-Lo's conscious lifestyle in terms of health and fitness. However, The Mother actress set the record straight about her brand, once and for all, per CNN.

"I know that a lot of people have been talking about, 'Oh, she doesn't even drink. What's she doing with a cocktail,'" Lopez said in a video on her official Instagram account on July 3, 2023. She admitted to the truthfulness of the notion that she stays away from alcohol. "To tell you the truth, that was true for a long time – I didn't drink," Lopez added. However, she also clarified that "over the past ten to fifteen years," several pictures have shown that things are not the same anymore. Lopez continued, "I do enjoy the occasional cocktail," but sticking to her healthy options, she couldn't find a boozy beverage that fit her lifestyle. "I never found anything that I really love."

The video was posted on July 4 as she was heading to a store where her brand Delola had a surprise pop-in. She also made it clear she doesn't let loose. She added, "I do drink responsibly. I don't drink to get s--t-faced. I drink to be social and have a nice time."

Lopez also mentioned how it was a struggle for her to find the "right" blend of cocktails that suited her. She tried different kinds of mixes, but nothing clicked for her. The Hustlers actress continued, "Like anything else in my life, I created it myself to fit my lifestyle to drink, the way that I would drink – the way Jennifer drinks."

Another factor that inspired her to have her own brand was her love of vacation fantasies. "I always think about being on a boat somewhere for my birthday, or relaxing in some beautiful place in the south of Italy." She also explained that her goal with Delola was to create an "aspirational vacation vibe with the flavors."

In April, when she first announced her brand, people across social media were critical of her decision, pointing out that her husband Ben Afflecks struggles with addiction and is in recovery.

In 2015, she shared with InStyle why she refrained from consuming alcohol.

"I think that ruins your skin. Of course, during celebratory toasts, everybody's like, 'You can't toast with water!' So I'll toast with alcohol and just take a sip," reported E! News. Even after a few years, she maintained that her skin glows only because she avoids caffeine and liquor and gets lots of sleep. "I have taken care of myself, and now it shows," she told the outlet.

