Fans Concerned Over Kendall Jenner Celebration With College Crowd, Serving 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner, the renowned model and entrepreneur, has been proactively promoting her tequila brand, 818, by embarking on a college tour across the country. Recently, she made stops at the University of Alabama, the University of Georgia, and the University of Florida, where she indulged with enthusiastic college crowds, poured shots, and even gave pizzas to students. While Jenner’s promotional efforts have accumulated praise from some fans, others have raised concerns about the legality of facilitating alcohol to underage students.

As per The Sun, In a video posted on Instagram, Jenner captured her college tour experience, highlighting interactions with elated fans and lively party scenes at several bars and house parties. She captioned the post, "@drink818 college tour round 2! Bama, UGA, and UF thank you for the love and support." Jenner was seen enjoying herself, pouring her tequila into glasses, mingling with college students, and signing merchandise for patrons. However, amid the excitement, some fans were concerned regarding the legal drinking age.

Comments on Jenner’s post showcased a mix of admiration for her marketing brain and apprehension about underage drinking. One fan added, "Imagine chilling at home and Kendall Jenner being outside ur house." In viral clips, Kendall was seen laughing her heart out and singing, "Huh, I’m Kendall Jenner. I got a vagina, I’m gonna explore that right now (woo, woo)."

As per Mirror, Jenner’s college tour is part of her branding technique to promote 818 Tequila, which she launched in 2021. She has been seen holistically indulging in promoting her brand through several promotional events and engagements. Jenner’s first college tour took place last year, and she has continued to raise awareness about 818 Tequila through well-structured marketing initiatives.

As per Daily Mail, Jenner once shared, “I grew up in California, and my family always had an interest in tequila. I was fascinated by the history of sipping tequila and the production that went into it. I wanted to create something that resonated differently, with a high level of quality that spoke to a new generation of tequila consumers. I felt that the market was historically male-dominated — if you look at labels and marketing campaigns from other brands in years past, there are a lot of similarities. I wanted to craft something that could appeal to everyone.”

As Kendall continues her promotional efforts and engages with fans across the country, she and other influencers need to prioritize responsible marketing practices and comply with regulations regarding alcohol consumption. While the college tour may serve as an effective way to raise awareness about her brand, it is crucial to ensure that all promotional activities are conducted responsibly and ethically, especially when targeting younger audiences.