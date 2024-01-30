Fans Call Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco as the 'Most Hated Couple' at the 2024 Emmys

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship is intensifying due to their frequent PDA-filled outings and loving social media posts. But many fans are still quite hurt by their recent red carpet appearance at the 75th Emmy Awards. As per Nicki Swift reports, Blanco drew criticism from fans for appearing to be at a pajama party rather than a formal, prestigious event. "No way he shows up with a bathrobe while she's over here looking like a princess," a fan tweeted on X.

"Sorry, Benny looks like an out-of-work car salesman," a second fan tweeted about Blanco's outfit. There were still others who were unable to accept that Gomez and Blanco were a couple. "The more I see Selena and Benny together, the less I understand," a fan wrote, while another fan questioned: "Is she not embarrassed by him? Imagine being at a prestigious event, sitting alongside comedy legends, and you bring your boyfriend, who looks like he just came out of the bar."

Gomez had previously clapped back at haters, saying, "I will never allow your words to guide my life... If you can't accept me at my happiest, then don't be in [my] life at all," while defending her blossoming relationship. As per TMZ reports, the Single Soon songstress took the time to respond to criticism directed at her choice of partner, calling him "the best thing that's ever happened to me" and adding he was "better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts"

While describing her ideal partner Gomez had mentioned on the SiriusXM Hits 1 LA interview, "I mean you gotta be cool, man. Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you." Calling herself "a little high-maintenance," she further revealed, "I think I have standards. And I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high-maintenance. It really isn’t [the same thing]. But the line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually require x, y, and z for you to be with me.’ So in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song. And that’s genuinely how I feel."

In November 2023, a close source told ETOnline that the Only Murders in the Building actress is "casually dating," "Selena is casually dating and doing well...She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy."

By January 2024, Gomez is steadily dating Blanco and remains unfazed about the public meltdown, a close source revealed to The U.S. Magazine, "Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life. They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout their love from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing." Another insider added, "Benny asked her to dinner, and they started seeing each other about once a week, taking it slow. She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him. It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing."