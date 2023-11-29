‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards Gets Kicked Out of a Tennessee Bar Along With Girlfriend Amanda Conner

Ryan Edwards is renowned for his participation in the famous reality television series Teen Mom. Although the star was quite a sensation while he was on the show briefly, he, unfortunately, had to battle substance abuse and alcohol addiction. Furthermore, it was an even bigger struggle when it came to remaining clean and sober. Regardless, after his multiple arrests through the years as per

The US Weekly, he was ordered to undergo rehabilitation at CADAS [Council for Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services] where he currently resides with his girlfriend Amanda Conner. Both Edwards and Conner met at the very same facility and are said to be “in love” with each other as per sources. However, the two were recently caught in a rather intense moment while out on an alleged date.

Image Source: MTV

According to The U.S. Sun, the couple dropped in at the Honky-Ton in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday to spend some quality time with each other at the bar. What was supposed to be a fun night for them turned out to be something possibly traumatic for both of them. In a video, the two were caught being thrown out of the bar rather swiftly!

Edwards was observed escorted by who appeared to be bouncers of the bar while he tried to slip through their tight grasp. Furthermore, he was loudly yelling to be released and was eventually shoved out at approximately 10:30 in the night. Likewise, Conner was seen to have been swiftly asked to leave along with Edwards.

Image Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

An eyewitness’ present on-site at the time of the heated altercation shared a detailed account of what went down before them being asked to leave. The anonymous person recalled: “Ryan and Amanda were with a group of people. At one point, one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face.”

Shortly after this encounter, Conner wasn’t taking this lightly and so allegedly retorted violently. The source continued: “Amanda came back at him and started slinging chairs to go after the guy.” It was at this juncture that bouncers intervened, caught the alleged perpetrator, and threw him out. Before that, she “was able to get her last hit in” before bouncers asked her to leave the premises as well.

In order to defend his girlfriend, Ryan allegedly attempted to intervene and protect Conner but was strongly ordered to leave by the security of the place. The insider said: “Ryan tried to get to Amanda, but he was dragged out by bouncers as well.” In the end, the couple stormed out of the far “together on foot” feeling disgruntled and disturbed.

Prior to being thrown out, the insider claimed that neither of them were found to be consuming alcohol. However, Edwards was allegedly “slurring his words” and seemed “out of it”. The reality star and his girlfriend have continued to remain mum on the matter and haven’t shared an update since that day.

