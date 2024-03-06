Fans Believe That Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Is ‘Acting Like Creepy Dad'

Alabama Barker posted a picture of herself and her father, Travis Barker, in the vehicle making a lewd gesture. As reported by The Sun, Alabama posted the photo of the father-daughter duo enjoying a joy ride on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. They can be seen flashing their finger at the camera. Travis wore sunglasses and a leather jacket, and he looked intently at the camera.

Fans had previously complained that Alabama's social media postings showed her acting more like her father. After the girl showed her fans her diamond-encrusted toe ring up close, criticism started to pour in. She wiggled her toes in the video that she shared on her Stories, allowing the camera to focus on her foot and highlight the diamonds glistening in the sunlight. From behind the camera, Kourtney Kardashian could be heard exclaiming, "Look at her!" before letting out an ecstatic scream. Then, she posted a picture of herself FaceTiming her musician father.

Social media users criticized Travis and his wife for sharing an identical Instagram picture. The pair uploaded a photo of Kardashian's feet squished up to Travis's nose. They are widely known for their raucous public displays of love. The rock star was seen on the ground, his arms around his wife's legs. Travis grinned merrily at the picture as Kourtney's well-groomed toenails lay across his face. Last week Alabama requested well wishes from her followers in an Instagram Story that has since been removed, ostensibly from a hospital bedside. She wrote along with the picture, "Send me your prayers." The picture revealed a wall-mounted clock and bedside monitor, but her face was hidden. Later, Alabama shared a picture of herself at the airport with the message, "I'm back, baby." She hasn't spoken about the alleged hospital visit anymore. Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, the ex-couple, who divorced in 2008, also have a 20-year-old son named Landon.

Fans criticized Alabama earlier this month for flaunting her crimson thong at their Los Angeles, California, residence. Inside their $9 million property, Travis's daughter stood in front of a flat-screen TV and a black Chanel purse. Alabama leaned to the side and flashed her naked bottom in the first picture, modeling a red satin top. She showed off her matching rings and silver bracelets to the camera, sticking out her tongue. She used the caption, "Jealous of myself when I look at the camera." Critics attacked Travis in the comments area, claiming he was a bad parent. One critic said, "Real adults would be worried about an actual CHILD posting photos of her butt cheeks on the internet." Another one said, "Put some pants on girl is what your dad should be saying." A third one added, "I know you’re giving your poor dad a heart attack." A fourth one wrote, "Man! She’s still a kid."