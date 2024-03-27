Fans Believe Kris Jenner’s New Photoshoot Was Done Using AI, and She Resembles Kim Kardashian

Fans are buzzing over a recent photo of Kris Jenner, talking about her striking resemblance to her daughter Kim Kardashian. The matriarch shared new promotional images on social media, but some fans speculate that they're heavily edited, according to The US Sun. She posted the pictures on Instagram as part of an advertisement for the brand Alo on Tuesday; Alo has previously been promoted by several Kardashians, including her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Kris showcased the brand's new spring collection in various settings, captivating her followers with her uncanny resemblance to Kim.

The first image featured Kris in a sage green outfit, seated on a concrete bench. She elegantly crossed her legs, showcasing her white sneakers, while a white baseball hat covered her hands. The next image revealed her beneath a verdant archway, draped in a dark green outfit. Two more photos depicted the Hulu star in a black workout set, lounging on exercise machines. Despite the variety of settings and outfits, critics in the comment section of the social media post had a common sentiment, and it was that Kris appeared 'artificial' in all the photos.

People presumed that she supposedly used artificial intelligence to create the photos. One user wrote, "Celebrities don’t even need to be present for these ads anymore. Looks like it’s all AI." Another user wrote, "Take real photos instead of making AI you are beautiful why do that?" Conversely, several other observers believed that the photoshoot had a striking resemblance to Kris' second eldest daughter, Kim. This comparison is not for the first time, as back in early 2019, Kris momentarily left her signature pixie cut in favor of a top knot with face-framing bangs.

Fans on social media couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Kris and her daughter Kim, from their hair to their cheekbones to their smokey eyes, as reported by TODAY. While Kris typically sticks to her trademark style, she enjoys twinning with her daughter on occasion. Meanwhile, Kylie recently shared a series of selfies over the weekend that sparked speculation among fans that she may have used AI to edit the photos. The gallery of eight pictures was all taken in a bedroom with white sheets, walls, and pillows, and Kylie was dressed in an ultra-tight black halter top that highlighted her busty chest.

However, Kylie's flawless appearance in the photos led many online fans to question their authenticity, with several speculating that they had been digitally edited or heavily photoshopped. This suspicion is part of a larger trend among critics of the Kardashian family, who often suggest that their social media posts are not a true reflection of reality but rather creations of computer programs. Page Six also reported that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have faced a lot of criticism for setting unrealistic beauty standards for young women, with their frequent use of heavily edited photos on social media sometimes resulting in Photoshop mishaps.