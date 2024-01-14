Fans Are Thrilled to See Justin Bieber’s Father Acknowledge His Son in This Way

While on vacation in Saint Barthélemy this week, Justin Bieber's father Jeremy Bieber, and his second wife Chelsey Rebelo continued to have fun in the sun. The previous several days have seen photos of the pair having fun on the picturesque beaches of the Caribbean island, a French overseas collectivity. The older Bieber wore yellow swim trunks from Justin's Drew apparel line as a sign of appreciation for his well-known son.

As per Marca, Jeremy posted a picture on Instagram, showing off their beachside Friday with wide grins. He wrote, "When a man and woman come together, they are unstoppable!" He also showed his wife even more affection while they were on vacation in paradise. In another post, he wrote a caption, "10 years in, 5 years married a lifetime to go. Love you @chelseybieber". With their five-year-old daughter Bay, Jeremy and Chelsey mostly spent their time playing in the sand. Judging by the broad, beaming grin on her face, Bay seemed to be in ecstasy. Along with Justin, Jeremy's ex-partner Erin Wagner, with whom he stayed from 2007 to 2014, gave birth to two children: a boy, Jaxon, 14, and a daughter, Jazmyn, 15. Following that, in February 2018, Jeremy wed his fiancée Chelsey Rebelo, and the two of them had a daughter, Bay. Allie, Chelsey's 16-year-old daughter, has Jeremy as her stepfather as well.

Early on, Jeremy wasn't exactly Justin's devoted father. With assistance from her mother Diane and stepfather Bruce, Pattie Mallette raised Justin. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Justin revealed, "He was immature. He left for like a year when I was about 4, went to British Columbia, and came back on Father’s Day. I remember my mom said, ‘If you’re going to be here, you have to be here.’ There’s a misconception that he’s this deadbeat dad, but he has been in my life since. I was with him on weekends and Wednesdays." Despite Jeremy's strained relationship with Patti, Justin and Jeremy became closer at that point. Even in 2016, the musical sensation disclosed that he had "switched" in his connections with his parents. He told GQ, he is much closer to his father now and he "doesn't see" Patti.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Jeremy had a few run-ins with the police, according to Radar, which acquired Canadian court documents. Mallette said that Jeremy had a "long history of criminal activity" and that he had threatened to abduct their son during their 1995 custody dispute over Justin. Justin's father was arrested in 1997 on a charge of "assault or causing bodily harm" and served a short 90-day jail sentence. Following his release, he violated his probation twice and was sentenced to an extra almost two months in prison. Jeremy was then handcuffed in 2002 on suspicion of "assault with a weapon causing bodily harm," although the case was later dropped.

