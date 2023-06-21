Jennifer Garner Shares Generous Appreciation for Her Ex Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have demonstrated their peaceful co-parenting relationship even after their split in 2018. The estranged couple split from each other after their relationship soured following over a decade of marriage. The former couple seems to have forged an amicable relationship with each other for their children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Image Source: Getty Images | Noam Galai

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Shares an Enviable "Daddy Appreciation" Post for Husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day

In a heartwarming gesture to mark Father's Day 2023, Garner took to Instagram to pen a sweet message for her father and ex-husband/father of her three adorable children. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't). We love you, Dad. X PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, Happy Father's Day, Ben! X"

Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone

Affleck's current wife and pop singer, Jennifer Lopez, also took the opportunity to show her appreciation for him on Father's Day. Sharing footage on Instagram, including a shirtless selfie of the Oscar winner, Lopez wrote, "Happy Father's Day Papa. And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know." Lopez, who co-parents 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued her message by expressing gratitude to all the incredible fathers out there.

The public displays of affection and acknowledgment from both Garner and Lopez demonstrate the harmony and respect that exists within their blended family. Despite their romantic relationships evolving separately, they have prioritized creating a supportive and loving environment for their children who can be raised in an amicable atmosphere, reports ET Online.

Also Read: JLo Reveals Her Ben Affleck Tattoo in New Post to Commemorate Their Bond, 'Sealed for Eternity'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

Garner and Affleck's commitment to co-parenting has been evident over the years, as they have frequently been spotted attending family events together and have openly spoken about their dedication to their children's well-being. Their ability to put their differences aside and work collaboratively as parents show the maturity the trio has. Their commitment to providing a stable and loving environment to their kids showcases their dedication to putting their children's needs first than anything else in the world.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Reveals Why He Is Taking a Break from Movies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

As a father, the former and current partner of the Oscar-winning actor, Affleck gained appreciation from both for being sensitive towards the emotional needs of the children. Their gestures demonstrate that familial bonds can be sustained despite strains in the past. The harmonious co-parenting and the nurturing of a positive and supportive family unit by them stand as vital examples.

More from Inquisitr

Avril Lavigne 'Calls it Quits' on Highly Publicized Relationship With Tyga

Penelope Disick Praised for 'Standing Her Ground' at North West's All-Pink Birthday