Inside "Stranger Things" Star Millie Bobby Brown's Beachside Engagement With Jake Bongiovi

Hollywood actress of Stranger Things fame, Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old actor shared a photo of herself on April 11, wearing a ring on her engagement finger, as fiancé Jake Bongiovi — the 20-year-old son of singer Jon Bon Jovi — hugs her from behind. In the picture, they are both seen laughing with joy. Bongiovi, 20, hugs Brown from the back, while she holds his arm, showing off her new diamond engagement ring. Both are dressed in white—him in a simple polo and her in a frilly lace dress which she has paired with small hoop earrings with white pearls.

Millie captioned the adorable snap: “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all,” which is a line from the Taylor Swift song Lover.

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

The actress' friends were quick to congratulate the duo. Former Extra host, Mark Wright wrote in the comments section, "Congrats guys xx." His sister, Jessica Wright added, "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling 🎊✨🤍." Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly also shared her good wishes and wrote, "Congratulations 🫶🏻❤️!! Xx." Actress Amybeth McNulty responded to the post with a simple and excited, "YESSSS!!!!!!!🤍🤍," while fashion influencer and model, Rlaire Rose Cliteur commented, "Ahhhhh congratulations you gorgeous ray of sunshine." The official account for Netflix India too chimed in, joking, "First she defeated 001, then she found the one."

Brown and Bongiovi have been dating since June 2021. While they've kept their relationship relatively low-key, they've regularly shared glimpses into their romance over the years, and have attended several Hollywood events together.

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in November of that year. Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on November 1, 2021. She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

In March of last year, Bongiovi and Brown attended the EE British Academy Film Awards in London, and in May, Bongiovi supported Brown at the New York City premiere of Stranger Things season 4. In October, the two were spotted together once again as they walked the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 in New York.

Before her relationship with Bongiovi, Brown was notably linked to TikTok star, Hunter Ecimovic, which she later recounted as an "unhealthy situation." In a live video in 2021, Ecimovic — who has since removed himself from social media — said he'd "groomed" Brown and entered into a relationship with her while she was underage.