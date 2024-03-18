Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian of 'Chasing' Kanye and Bianca as She Covers Her Face at Rapper's Concert

Kim Kardashian was spotted supporting Kanye West during his concert in Los Angeles as their kid North West joined her father on stage. As reported by The Sun, Kardashian moved past the photographers, covering her face with her hand as if she didn't appreciate the attention. She was seen leaving the performance wearing a black hoodie over her arms, black trousers, and a tight white crop top.

Kim Kardashian spotted with Bianca Censori at Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures 2 listening party ‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/5sBmabQeOl — Salt Flash (@SaltFlash) March 13, 2024

Kardashian came under fire from several fans for attending the performance and reportedly 'chasing' after Kanye and his 29-year-old wife, Bianca Censori. As per the outlet, one fan commented in an online thread, "She's clout chasing Ye and Bianca, but she's trying to disguise it like she's there to support North when she's not." Another user said she was "desperate for attention" and that she watched the program to get material for her family's Hulu reality series. After Kanye's single, "Vultures 1," peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, a third person surmised that Kim's participation was a calculated power play. Recently, Censori and Kim made their first public appearance together when they were seen standing next to one other in a guarded section of the Chase Center in footage that was circulated on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian was seen chit-chatting with Censori while she recorded her spouse singing live beside their kid, North. The Kardashian family member looked chic as always in an oversized black coat and shirt. In the meanwhile, Censori donned skintight leggings and a plunging pink shirt. She also slicked back her hair. Chicago and Psalm, the children of West and Kardashian, were present as well. Fans expressed their disbelief and emotions on Twitter, also called X, after seeing the unusual occurrence. One user commented, "More shocked that Kim is there to begin with than I am that she's next to Bianca." Another user wrote, "Lmao! this was definitely not on my 2024 bingo card." A third user wrote, "Keeps her distance when he’s down and wants to steal the show when he’s up. Clout demon."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Although this may be the first time Censori and Kardashian have met in public, the founder of SKIMS has said that she wants to continue having a calm divorce from her six-year marriage. As a source previously informed EOnline, Kim had no intention of severing her relationship with her ex, despite Kanye's controversial news. The source revealed, "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim is doing a great job of not letting that change their relationship. Kanye will always be their dad and it won't change." Censori and West got married in December 2022. In contrast, Kardashian has a history of high-profile relationships. She was previously in a relationship with Pete Davidson from November 2021 until August 2022. Since September 2023, she and Odell Beckham Jr. have had a romantic relationship.