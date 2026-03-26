Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Claim Iran Wanted to Make Him Supreme Leader?

Donald Trump has recently reportedly claimed that Iran wanted to make him their Supreme Leader, but he rejected it. According to reports by media outlets, a video of his speech from the NRCC Annual Fundraising Dinner is being shared online, where the POTUS is seen making such claims. However, a close look could reveal a different story.

As seen in the video, Trump says, “We hear them very clearly. They say, I don’t want it. We’d like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don’t want it.” According to a fact-check by Deccan Herald, about 10 minutes into the video, Trump made this remark.

THIS IS HILARIOUS 😭😭 “Iran 🇮🇷 wanted to make me their Supreme leader but i refused and said no thanks” – Donald Trump 🤣 He has totally lost it pic.twitter.com/PcF2ds4LTB — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 26, 2026

He also added, “They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country who wanted that job less than being the head of Iran.”

“I don’t want it. We listen to some of the things they say, and we hear them very clearly. They say I don’t want it. We would like you to be the next supreme leader. No, thank you, I don’t want it,” he adds in the video.

His statement translates that he was referring to the reaction of those who were offered the position of Iran‘s Supreme Leader. However, they rejected the offer out of fear. They were scared that either the United States or their own people would kill them.

The video doesn’t necessarily mean that he was saying he has been offered the position, as per Deccan Herald. During the same event, the POTUS reflected on the U.S. avoiding taking a decisive action for “47 years.”

NOW – Trump on Iran: “They are negotiating by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it. Because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people.” pic.twitter.com/Bvb6AGvT1I — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 25, 2026

“When I went on to do something that for 47 years should have been done by any of the other Presidents, and you heard numerous of them say they wished they did it, but they didn’t have the guts to do it. We had no choice, but I thought it would be much worse,” he said.

Despite Trump’s claims about negotiation, Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi said on Wednesday, “At present, our policy is to continue resistance, and no negotiations have taken place. There are no negotiations underway.”